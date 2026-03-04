5 things to know for March 4: War with Iran, US service members, Primaries, Drug trafficking, Preventive health

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Concerns are mounting across the Middle East about the stockpile of weapons needed to defend against Iranian attacks. Sources tell CNN that at least one US Gulf ally is already running low on crucial munitions needed to intercept drones and missiles.

1️⃣ War with Iran

Israel and the US are stepping up attacks on Iran as the war enters its fifth day. Israeli officials said they launched a new “broad wave” of strikes targeting the country’s leadership and security command centers. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Iran’s air force and navy had been “knocked out,” and the US military said it had destroyed 17 Iranian ships and nearly 2,000 targets. Meanwhile, Americans are scrambling to evacuate as the US closes several embassies and reduces diplomatic staff across the Middle East. A US-based human rights group also said more than 1,000 people — including children — have been killed in Iran since the fighting began Saturday.

2️⃣ US service members

Emotional tributes are pouring in after four US service members were identified among those killed in a deadly Iranian drone strike in Kuwait — the first American deaths in the war with Iran. The Pentagon named the soldiers as Capt. Cody Khork, 35; Sgt. Declan Coady, 20; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39; and Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42. Two other service members killed in Sunday’s strike have not yet been publicly identified. All were assigned to the Army Reserve’s 103rd Sustainment Command out of Iowa and were stationed at a makeshift operations center at Shuaiba port when a projectile broke through air defenses. President Trump has warned that more US casualties are likely as the “big wave” of attacks against Iran is yet to come.

3️⃣ Primaries

Voters in three states headed to the polls on Tuesday for the first primary day of the 2026 midterm elections. In Texas — perhaps the most closely watched primary in the country — State Rep. James Talarico will win the Democratic Senate race, defeating US Rep. Jasmine Crockett. On the Republican side, incumbent Sen. John Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton are headed for a runoff. The general election will be closely watched, and Talarico will certainly face an uphill battle as Democrats haven’t won a statewide race in Texas since 1994. Primaries were also held Tuesday in North Carolina and Arkansas, where results largely unfolded as expected.

4️⃣ Drug trafficking

The US military is now conducting operations with Ecuador targeting “designated terrorist organizations” in the Latin American country, the Pentagon announced Tuesday, marking a new front in the Trump administration’s efforts to curtail drug trafficking. The announcement appears to mark an expansion of the administration’s Operation Southern Spear, which has so far killed 151 people in strikes on alleged drug boats in the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean. The Pentagon has not specified what the new operations would entail or which groups they would focus on.

5️⃣ Preventive health

The US Preventive Services Task Force, which helps shape Americans’ preventive care, hasn’t met in a year — raising concerns it may be sidelined by the US Department of Health and Human Services or pushed into what some call “quiet paralysis.” The panel issues key recommendations on cancer screenings, STI testing, counseling and other preventive services. Health experts warn that delaying meetings could stall updates that guide patient care and insurance coverage. Some doctors worry that this could be a sign that HHS plans to dismantle the longtime group altogether, similar to how other federal advisory groups have been restructured.

