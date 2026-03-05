5 things to know for March 5: Travel disruptions, War powers, Electricity costs, White House renovation, Weight loss drugs

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

More than 17,500 American citizens have returned to the US from the Middle East since the war with Iran began six days ago, according to the State Department. Emotional reunions at airports around the world underscore the relief many families feel after making it home following days of uncertainty.

1️⃣ Travel disruptions

Stranded passengers in the Middle East are starting to leave the region as airlines schedule new routes and governments rally charter flights. The first US-facilitated charter flight carrying Americans departed on Wednesday, with more expected in the coming days. Thousands of people have also left on commercial flights from major transit hubs in the United Arab Emirates. However, the situation remains fluid as the conflict continues to widen — with the US sinking an Iranian warship off the coast of Sri Lanka and NATO forces intercepting an Iranian missile headed for Turkey.

2️⃣ War powers

Republican senators rejected a war powers resolution on Wednesday that would have required the Trump administration to seek congressional approval before continuing military action against Iran. This comes as Democrats have criticized President Donald Trump for expanding US military involvement in the country without approval from Congress. The vote was 53 to 47, with Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul joining Democrats in voting to advance the resolution. Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania joined Republicans to vote against it. The House is set to vote on the issue today.

3️⃣ Electricity costs

President Trump unveiled a voluntary pledge with major tech companies on Wednesday that he said will protect consumers from rising electricity costs spurred by artificial intelligence development. Google, Microsoft, Meta, Oracle, xAI, OpenAI and Amazon signed on to the agreement, which Trump said would help keep utility bills down “very substantially.” Electricity rates in the US are rising for several reasons, but some political backlash has focused on new AI data centers that are straining power supplies and pushing prices higher. Ratepayers in Mid-Atlantic states such as New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia have already seen spikes tied in part to the world’s largest concentration of data centers, located in northern Virginia.

4️⃣ White House renovation

President Trump’s massive East Wing ballroom project is poised to get its final approval from a government commission that oversees planning for federal buildings and land in the nation’s capital, despite receiving over 32,000 public comments overwhelmingly opposing the construction. The National Capital Planning Commission is expected to take a final vote today to approve plans for the ballroom, marking the latest clearance for the project in a process that has been on a fast track since Trump suddenly demolished the East Wing last October. Approval by the NCPC would mean that any further attempt to halt construction would require intervention from the courts.

5️⃣ Weight loss drugs

Evidence is mounting that the popular weight loss drugs known as GLP-1s may also help treat addiction. The medications — including Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound — are approved for diabetes and obesity, and are used by millions of Americans. By acting on both the gut and the brain to regulate digestion, insulin and appetite, the medications help curb cravings. Now, a newly published study found that people taking GLP-1s were less likely to develop substance-use disorders or experience serious outcomes such as hospitalization or overdoses. Researchers say the findings could potentially open the door to new uses for GLP-1s.

Pictures: March blood moon illuminates the sky

Take a look at images from this week’s total lunar eclipse, which turned the moon a deep crimson. The next one won’t occur until December 2028.

He’s 77 and a heart attack survivor. Now he’s attempting to ride a motorcycle around the world

Steven Barnett is setting off on a yearlong, 50,000-mile motorcycle journey across six continents, aiming to become the oldest man to ride around the world.

England soccer star Chloe Kelly gets her own Barbie doll

In honor of being named Barbie’s Role Model of the Year, Chloe Kelly will also get a Barbie made in her likeness.

China is testing giant airborne turbines

A Chinese project is testing wind turbines that generate electricity from high in the sky.

Lou Holtz dies at 89

Lou Holtz, the College Football Hall of Fame coach who led Notre Dame to the 1988 national championship and won 249 games over 33 seasons at six schools, has died.

▶️ Burger King bites back at McDonald’s viral taste test

After McDonald’s CEO got roasted for posting an awkward taste test, Burger King’s president, Tom Curtis, took to the internet to show what a proper bite looks like.

