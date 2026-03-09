A frantic manhunt, ticket settlement, Stone Age menus: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

A mysterious triple homicide baffled investigators and devastated two idyllic Utah towns. License plate readers, footprints and a victim’s key fob helped lead authorities to a suspect more than 300 miles away.

Live Nation and Ticketmaster reached a deal with federal authorities over accusations the ticket giant’s business practices created a monopoly of the live events music industry. Here’s what it means for consumers.

The National Institutes of Health — the largest public funder of biomedical research in the world — has lost more than 20% of its workforce. Scientists no longer with the agency talk about the work left undone.

You might think ancient hunter-gatherers just killed animals and cooked big hunks of meat over a fire. But an analysis of their eating habits revealed some surprising results.

Excitement over babies can make moms feel invisible. Learn how family and friends can be more considerate and keep the focus on her.

🌼 In full bloom: California’s Death Valley is bursting with wildflowers after getting a lot of rain recently. It’s a rare superbloom that happens roughly once every decade.

🎨 Authentic art: Can you spot the difference between a masterpiece and a cheap copy? Art historians and AI sometimes disagree.

⛽ Global stocks sank, then rebounded, as oil hit what price per barrel for the first time since 2022?

﻿A. $50

B. $75

C. $100

D. $125

🧠 Quiz answer: C. Oil prices traded above $100 per barrel as investors grappled with a potential energy crisis caused by the war with Iran.

