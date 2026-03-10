Device found near Gracie Mansion deemed safe, NYPD says

By Gloria Pazmino, John Miller, CNN

(CNN) — A device found in the area around Carl Shurz Park in upper Manhattan, near Gracie Mansion, has been determined to be non-threatening, the New York Police Department said.

A New York City Parks Department worker flagged the item earlier on Tuesday, a law enforcement official briefed on the situation told CNN.

The area, near New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s official home, was briefly blocked off and people were evacuated from the park while police investigated.

The discovery of the suspicious package came as two people, Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, both of Pennsylvania, were accused of tossing improvised explosive devices at an anti-Islam demonstration and a counterprotest near Mamdani’s residence Saturday.

When speaking to investigators, both suspects cited ISIS, a terrorist group that has seen a resurgence in recent years, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court Monday. The teens, who were remanded to federal custody, are being held without bail and are scheduled to appear in court on April 8.

Authorities did not discuss whether the package found Tuesday appears to be linked in any way to the attack outside Mamdani’s home over the weekend.

