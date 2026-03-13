5 things to know for March 13: War with Iran, Air Force plane crash, Violence uptick, Moon mission, Housing affordability

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

It’s Friday the 13th — a date that tends to stir a little extra unease. But before the bad luck jitters set in, take a deep breath. Notice how one nostril seems to be letting in most of the air? There’s a reason for that, and it’s not a cold coming on.

1️⃣ War with Iran

The war in Iran is causing a global fuel crisis as the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy pathways, remains effectively closed to tankers. The resulting oil shortage and price increases are forcing countries around the world to limit energy use, tap into emergency reserves and scramble for alternative sources. In response, the US government on Thursday issued a new license allowing countries to temporarily purchase certain Russian oil products. This comes despite previous US efforts to curb Russian exports and limit the flow of cash funding Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

2️⃣ Air Force plane crash

At least four US service members are dead after a refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq on Thursday, the US military said, in an incident that it said was “not due to hostile fire or friendly fire” but involved a second US tanker. Rescue efforts continue for two other crew members aboard the KC-135 Stratotanker, US Central Command said in a statement posted to X this morning. The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation, CENTCOM said. The deaths on Thursday have brought the number of American troops killed in the Iran war to 11.

3️⃣ Violence uptick

Two attacks hundreds of miles apart on Thursday targeted typically safe community spaces in Virginia and Michigan. A shooting at Old Dominion University in Virginia left one person dead and two others injured before ROTC students subdued and killed the gunman, whom the FBI said was a veteran and convicted ISIS supporter. Hours later, a man drove a vehicle into the Temple Israel synagogue in Michigan, in what the FBI said was an attack targeting the Jewish community. The attacks are among several acts of violence that have rattled Americans’ collective consciousness in recent weeks.

4️⃣ Moon mission

NASA has completed a key step toward launching its Artemis II moon mission and is now targeting early April to send four astronauts around the moon. The agency is aiming for liftoff on April 1 at 6:24 p.m. ET. If the launch is delayed, backup windows are available on April 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 30. The updated timeline follows a Flight Readiness Review that took place this week, during which mission managers assessed whether the rocket, spacecraft and ground systems are prepared for launch.

5️⃣ Housing affordability

A bipartisan group of senators passed a bill on Thursday aimed at improving housing affordability across the US. The measure includes about 40 provisions intended to boost housing supply and lower costs. Known as the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, it would encourage local governments to increase development, remove regulatory barriers that critics say slow construction and expand manufactured housing, which can often be built faster and at lower cost than traditional homes. It’s unclear whether the bill will pass the House in its current form after the chamber approved a similar but narrower package last month.

