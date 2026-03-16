Kouri Richins convicted of murdering husband in fatal poisoning

By Nicki Brown, CNN

(CNN) — A Utah jury found Kouri Richins guilty of murder and other charges in the 2022 death of her husband, Eric Richins, who died of a lethal dose of fentanyl.

The jury deliberated for about three hours before reaching a verdict. The panel also convicted Kouri Richins of attempted murder for a failed attempt to kill her husband on Valentine’s Day, weeks before his death. She was also found guilty of forgery and insurance fraud related to Eric Richins’ life insurance coverage.

Kouri Richins could be sentenced to life in prison without parole, the maximum penalty for the murder charge.

Over 13 days, prosecutors called more than 40 witnesses who testified about troubles in the Richins’ marriage, her affair with another man and the millions of dollars she owed in debt – all factors prosecutors argued motivated her to fatally poison her husband.

The defense did not call any witnesses but argued that Richins was wrongfully blamed for her husband’s death and prosecutors were unable to prove how the fentanyl entered his body.

Richins was arrested after publishing a children’s book to help her three sons cope with grief.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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