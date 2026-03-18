Family of US college student missing in Barcelona, Spain, pleads for information

By Diego Mendoza, Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — An American college student visiting friends for spring break has gone missing in Spain, his family said, adding police there have his phone.

James “Jimmy” Gracey, a 20-year-old junior at the University of Alabama, was last seen by a friend around 3 a.m. local time Tuesday outside Barcelona’s Shoko club on popular Barceloneta Beach, relatives said in a statement.

He was reported missing after he failed to return that morning to his short-term rental, his mother, Therese Gracey, said in a post on Facebook.

Police have James Gracey’s phone, according to his mother, who said it was recovered after being stolen. The Catalan police force, Mossos d’Esquadra, is investigating, it said without providing more details.

CNN has reached out to the State Department for comment and to the nightclub to learn how they are working with authorities.

Gracey, of Chicago-suburban Elmhurst, Illinois, was visiting friends who are studying abroad, according to his family, which is pleading for the public’s help in finding him.

The college student on Monday night wore a white shirt, dark pants and a chain with a gold rhinestone cross. He is about 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, his family said.

While Gracey was on a personal trip, University of Alabama “staff are in touch with the family and those associated with them to offer support and assistance in any way possible,” the school told CNN.

Gracey, the eldest of five children, had a flight booked for Saturday to travel back to the United States on Saturday, according to his uncle, David Gracey, who is a CNN senior producer in Washington DC.

He isn’t known to be out of touch with family, David Gracey said of his nephew, noting he is an avid hockey player and a responsible young man who helps his parents take care of his younger siblings.

At the University of Alabama, James Gracey is a member of Theta Chi fraternity, his uncle said. CNN has reached out to the fraternity’s chapter for comment.

Last year, another US college student went missing while on spring break.

Sudiksha Konanki, a 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student vanished at the beach of the Riu República Hotel in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic early on March 6, 2025. Her disappearance prompted a frantic search by air, sea and land, involving authorities from the United States, the Dominican Republic and India, where Konanki’s family is originally from. She remains missing.

The US State Department has recommendations for how to stay safe traveling abroad and what to do if a loved one goes missing. If a US citizen relative or friend is not responding to communications, officials recommend notifying the police, both in the location where they were last known to be or where you think they’re missing, and the State Department’s Overseas Citizens Services office in Washington, DC, or your nearest US Embassy or Consulate. From the US and Canada, the Overseas Citizens Services office can be contacted at 1-888-407-4747.

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CNN en Español’s Pau Mosquera contributed to this report.