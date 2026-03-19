5 things to know for March 19: Nancy Guthrie, Epstein files, Iran war, Interest rates, ‘Self deportation’ program

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Could your airport shut down if TSA screeners don’t show up to work? Experts explain which airports could be at risk of closure as staffing shortages worsen.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Nancy Guthrie

More than six weeks after Nancy Guthrie disappeared, the intense media and law enforcement presence that descended on her affluent Arizona neighborhood has mostly dissipated. But many in the community are still searching for answers. Local officials have not held a news conference in over a month, and law enforcement still has not determined a motive in her abduction. The investigation remains active, with authorities focusing on analyzing DNA evidence and video footage. Guthrie’s daughter, “Today” host Savannah Guthrie, has since returned to New York from Tucson but remains in close contact with law enforcement, a family friend said Wednesday.

2️⃣ Epstein files

A transparency law passed by Congress forced the release of more Epstein files than ever before, but some lawmakers and victims are exploring ways to push the Justice Department to disclose even more information from the voluminous trove that’s being withheld. Roughly 2.5 million documents remain unreleased, while many of the 3.5 million pages made public are heavily redacted, fueling questions about what’s being kept from the public. On Capitol Hill, lawmakers are considering new legislation and still want to depose Attorney General Pam Bondi under oath over her handling of the files. Bondi met privately with committee members on Wednesday, but Democrats walked out, citing her refusal to comply with a subpoena.

3️⃣ Iran war

President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to “blow up” the world’s largest gas field — a critical Iranian asset — if Tehran continues attacking Qatar. Trump also said the US had “no knowledge” of Israel’s strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field, which contains enough supply to meet global demand for roughly 13 years. However, two Israeli officials told CNN on Wednesday that the strike had been carried out in coordination with the US. The Israeli attack on the massive offshore reserve marked a sharp escalation in the conflict and prompted Iran to retaliate against energy facilities across the Gulf, sending oil prices surging again.

4️⃣ Interest rates

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday kept interest rates unchanged as investors and policymakers brace for the economic fallout of the US-Israeli war with Iran. Fed officials held the benchmark rate at 3.5%–3.75%, after cutting it three times last year amid a softening labor market. But the escalating conflict in the Middle East has added new uncertainty, with officials signaling caution as they assess its potential impact on prices. The Fed now faces a delicate balancing act amid the twin threats of higher inflation and a job market still on shaky footing.

5️⃣ ‘Self deportation’ program

The Department of Homeland Security is promoting a “self-deportation” program that offers financial incentives to immigrants who voluntarily leave the US. New documents show more than 70,000 people have departed under the initiative, known as Project Homecoming, which provides free flights and stipends of up to $2,600 to those who return to their home countries. The Trump administration said the plan has led 2.2 million people to “self-deport” as of January, but it’s unclear what metric was used to arrive at that figure.

Breakfast browse

Let the madness begin

Here are 4 things to know at the start of the March Madness and the journey to the Final Four.

Happiness lives here

A Nordic nation is the world’s happiest country for the ninth year in a row.

Video: Cholesterol treatment at 30?

Updated recommendations from leading heart groups say statins could be considered as early as age 30.

Dad deported, daughter deployed

A California family has been split by US government policy: the father has been deported to Mexico, while his daughter has been deployed to the Middle East as part of the war in Iran.

How Susie Wiles, White House chief of staff, is facing cancer

Susie Wiles is balancing one of the most powerful jobs in the world with her cancer diagnosis — and does not plan to take time away, people familiar with her decision said.

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ Why Japan’s iconic vending machines could vanish

The big companies behind Japan’s iconic vending machines are struggling. CNN’s Hanako Montgomery takes a look at the possible reasons behind the industry’s decline.

The-CNN-Wire

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