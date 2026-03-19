Polluting power plants, longevity tips, ‘hell heron’: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Want to live longer? Switching up your exercise routine might do the trick.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Polluting plants

When the Environmental Protection Agency rolled back mercury regulations, it said the high cost wasn’t worth the small gain in safety. But this analysis looks different for the people who live nearby.

2️⃣ Life in exile

The lives of Iranian athletes can change with the snap of a finger. The soccer players who defected during a recent tournament in Australia are facing a very uncertain future.

3️⃣ ‘I’m not the same anymore’

CNN’s Sara Sidner explores the climate of fear that’s reverberating through a Minneapolis community after high school students were detained by ICE agents.

4️⃣ Gender gap

Ten percent of US adults are caring for a parent over age 65, and others are helping a partner or spouse. Men and women face different expectations when it comes to caregiving — but both benefit.

5️⃣ ‘Hell heron’

Fossils found in western Africa belong to a newly identified species of Spinosaurus with a large bony crest on its head that lived 95 million years ago. See what it looked like.

Watch this

🤖 ‘Brains on wheels’: Black Eyed Peas frontman and tech entrepreneur known as will.i.am designed a three-wheeled electric vehicle that doubles as an AI-powered workspace. Check it out.

Top headlines

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🐦 For the birds: Photographer Fiona Pardington hopes an exhibition of her images featuring New Zealand’s extinct and endangered birds will encourage debate as the country considers its environmental responsibilities.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🎶 The rapper Afroman emerged victorious in his defamation case, which was nicknamed what?

﻿A. “God Bless America” case

B. “Right to Get High” case

C. “Lemon Pound Cake” case

D. “Deputies on the DL” case

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Robbers raid Bay Area jewelry store for $1.7M in just 70 seconds

🧠 Quiz answer: C. Afroman, whose legal name is Joseph Foreman, successfully argued in the “Lemon Pound Cake” case that he had a First Amendment right to mock several sheriff’s deputies after they stormed his house with weapons in hand in 2022.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Meghan Pryce.