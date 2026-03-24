5 things to know for March 24: ICE at airports, Runway collision, Iran war, Oil prices, Mail-in ballots

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Nearly all of the fruits and vegetables on this year’s “Dirty Dozen” list tested positive for pesticides, including “forever chemicals” that can take decades to completely break down in the environment. It’s a concerning glimpse of what may be lingering on your favorite produce — and a reminder to consider organic when possible.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ ICE at airports

Hundreds of ICE agents were deployed to 14 airports on Monday as the Trump administration scrambles to ease severe travel delays caused by the Department of Homeland Security shutdown. Fliers have endured hourslong waits as hundreds of TSA workers have quit and thousands more have called out of work after going weeks without pay. But officials say the ICE agents — who are being paid — can only play a limited role. They are not trained to run understaffed security checkpoints and will instead handle simpler tasks like monitoring exits and crowd control. President Donald Trump said Monday that federal immigration officers will also conduct arrests of undocumented immigrants, but hedged that it is not their priority while on duty.

2️⃣ Runway collision

Investigators have converged on New York’s LaGuardia Airport after an Air Canada plane collided with a fire truck late Sunday night, killing both pilots and injuring dozens of others. Hundreds of flights have been canceled at the airport, and runway 4 will remain closed until Friday morning as crews sift through the wreckage, officials said. The crash has deepened chaos at the region’s third-busiest travel hub, where shutdown-related staffing shortages are already fueling long security lines. Pilots have also raised concerns in recent years about miscommunication, air traffic control missteps and other safety risks at LaGuardia, according to a CNN review of government records.

3️⃣ Iran war

President Trump on Monday declared a five-day pause on striking Iran’s power plants, claiming the US and Iran had held “productive conversations” aimed at ending the war. Iran, however, denied that any dialogue with Washington had taken place, according to state-affiliated media outlets citing the foreign ministry. A senior military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader said the war will continue until the country receives full compensation for the damage it has sustained. Meanwhile, Iranian missile attacks on Tel Aviv today left cars burning and buildings damaged. Israel’s military said it was responding to “several sites in central Israel” where impacts have been reported.

4️⃣ Oil prices

Oil prices climbed back above $100 a barrel today following a series of strikes overnight between Israel and Iran. This comes after prices dropped sharply on Monday after President Trump said he would postpone strikes on Iran’s power plants “subject to the success of ongoing meetings and discussions.” But Iran, which again has denied any talks were underway, dismissed Trump’s claims as an attempt to lower energy prices and buy time, according to state media reports. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose almost 1.8% to $101.7 a barrel — and analysts caution that even a deal with Iran is unlikely to bring relief at the pump anytime soon.

5️⃣ Mail-in ballots

The Supreme Court on Monday appeared ready to limit mail-in ballots, a move that would continue a broader trend of narrowing voter protections and could benefit Republican interests. Conservative justices questioned whether a Mississippi law permitting ballots with a timely postmark to be received within five business days of the election is valid under federal election laws. Liberal justices, meanwhile, emphasized regard for today’s widespread absentee-voting practices. About 30 states allow ballots that were mailed by Election Day to be counted if received soon after. The case is one of two major Supreme Court disputes that could significantly affect the upcoming midterm elections, CNN Chief Supreme Court Analyst Joan Biskupic said.

Breakfast browse

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Bill Cosby sexual assault verdict

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Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ Trump tours Elvis Presley’s Graceland

President Trump took time out of his schedule this week to tour Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee. See his reaction.

The-CNN-Wire

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