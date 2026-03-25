5 things to know for March 25: US soldiers, Homeland Security shutdown, Moon base, Sora, Epstein

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

ICE agents have been sent to airports across the US, and now some Democrats are raising a new concern: could polling places be next? The Trump administration’s move is fueling alarm on the left that immigration enforcement could spill into the November elections.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ US soldiers

Around 1,000 soldiers from the US Army’s 82nd Airborne Division are expected to deploy to the Middle East in the coming days, adding to the growing US military presence as the Trump administration promotes talks with Iran to end the war. The brigade will serve as the “ready unit” in the region, able to respond quickly if needed. At the same time, President Donald Trump indicated Tuesday that a deal to end the conflict could be in sight, and that Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were leading the negotiations. While Iran previously denied any talks with the US, an Iranian source told CNN there has been “outreach” between the two countries.

2️⃣ Homeland Security shutdown

A standoff over Department of Homeland Security funding continues to drag on after nearly 40 days, with President Trump stopping short of endorsing a Republican plan to end the shutdown. GOP leaders pitched their strategy to Trump during a Monday night meeting at the White House but left without a clear sign of his support. They proposed funding DHS, except for a small portion of the immigration enforcement budget — a concession to Democrats. But Democrats say the plan falls short, and they’re pushing for broader reforms to ICE. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also signaled Tuesday the proposal is insufficient, telling CNN he plans to press for more.

3️⃣ Moon base

NASA’s new chief unveiled an ambitious vision on Tuesday that includes a revamped roadmap for a permanent moon base. While the space agency has long had its sights set on establishing a permanent settlement on the moon for astronauts to live and work, Tuesday marked the first time NASA has revealed a timeline for such efforts. “The moon base will not appear overnight,” NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said, adding the agency “will invest about $20 billion over the next seven years and build it through dozens of missions.” How the agency will exactly fund and execute the plan remains unclear, but the proposal underscores Isaacman’s push to accelerate NASA’s scientific and human spaceflight agenda.

4️⃣ Sora

OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, is winding down Sora, the video-generation app it launched amid much fanfare last year. The app is being shuttered as OpenAI shifts focus to other priorities, including efforts to “advance robotics that will help people solve real-world, physical tasks,” a company spokesperson said, adding that the product’s high compute costs required trade-offs. Sora quickly rose to the top of Apple’s App Store after its September debut. But it soon drew scrutiny, with copyright holders raising concerns over the use of their intellectual property and people’s likenesses, and critics warning it could fuel misinformation and so-called “AI slop.”

5️⃣ Epstein

The House Oversight Committee on Tuesday released video of closed-door depositions with two longtime members of Jeffrey Epstein’s inner circle as part of its investigation into the late convicted sex offender. Darren Indyke, Epstein’s longtime attorney and employee, and Richard Kahn, his longtime accountant, testified earlier this month, answering questions from both parties about their ties to Epstein and how he made and spent his fortune. Both men said they were unaware of Epstein’s crimes despite decades of close involvement in his business and finances. Kahn estimated Epstein’s assets at roughly $500 million to $600 million at the time of his death.

Breakfast browse

The other part of history demolished with the East Wing

When the White House’s East Wing was torn down last year to make way for President Trump’s planned ballroom, another piece of history vanished with it: the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden. Kennedy’s grandson is speaking out.

This Texas city is running out of water

With two of its key reservoirs less than 10% full, this coastal city could enact emergency water restrictions within months.

Stephen Colbert to write next ‘Lord of the Rings’ movie

The comedian and well-known J.R.R. Tolkien superfan announced he will co-write and develop a new film in the “Lord of the Rings” franchise after he leaves late night TV.

Ube is enjoying a purple reign in the US

Global demand for the Filipino purple yam known as ube is surging, but meeting that appetite is proving a challenge for producers in the Philippines.

Electric vehicles are having a moment

As Chinese EVs are getting cheaper, gasoline is getting more expensive. Some analysts say this combination will likely turbocharge the industry’s global expansion.

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ Skiers beat record temps in swimsuits

Some skiers in Keystone, Colorado, recently traded their snowsuits for swimsuits amid record-high temperatures. See the unusual scene.

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