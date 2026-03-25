Social media addiction, money-saving sacrifices, landslide buries driver: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Skipping meals. Taking on a second job. Fewer activities for kids. These are some of the ways Americans are dealing with surging gas prices.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Social media addiction

A California jury found Meta and YouTube liable on all counts in a landmark case that accused the tech giants of intentionally addicting a young woman and injuring her mental health. The decision could lead to major changes in how social platforms operate. ➕ Big Tech critics hail ‘Big Tobacco moment.’

2️⃣ Cuban exiles

Havana is calling on them to invest in the island, but many in the US are rejecting the offer. They see it as a desperate move by a government under mounting economic and political pressure.

3️⃣ A unique phenomenon

The puzzle pieces of our planet’s rocky crust are slowly and steadily moving. It’s a process known as plate tectonics, and scientists just found new clues as to when it all began.

4️⃣ ‘Raining cats and dogs’

Britain is far from the wettest place on Earth, yet it has a reputation as a gray landscape with miserable weather where umbrellas are required 24/7. Tourists don’t seem to care.

5️⃣ Ballpark bites

From the “Bao Wow Dog” to a milkshake topped with Cracker Jacks, Major League Baseball’s Opening Day is here with some next-level eats for fans.

Watch this

🚘 Rocky ride: A car on a coastal highway in southern Turkey got buried in a landslide after storms dumped heavy rain. The driver suffered minor injuries.

Top headlines

Check this out

📸 Playing with prey: This image of an Iberian lynx tossing a rat around won the prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award. See the other phenomenal finalists.

For CNN subscribers

Staff revolts, secret meetings: Inside the tense fight between Mike Pence and the Heritage Foundation

Inside the ‘underground railroad’ Ukraine is using to bring back children from Russia

A measles outbreak in Florida is simmering, but we know almost nothing about it. We went to investigate

Quiz time

🏗️ A statue of whom was just installed on the White House grounds?

﻿A. Charlie Kirk

B. Donald Trump

C. Christopher Columbus

D. George Washington

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: How the deadly collision at LaGuardia unfolded

🧠 Quiz answer: C. A statue of Columbus — a replica of one toppled in Baltimore during racial justice protests in 2020 — was placed outside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Chris Good.