Epstein survivors sue Justice Department and Google over release of private information

By Karina Tsui, CNN

(CNN) — A group of Jeffrey Epstein survivors filed a class action lawsuit against the Department of Justice and Google on Thursday over the release of victim-identifying information in files related to the late convicted sex offender.

The complaint, filed in Northern District of California federal court, alleges the documents the DOJ released in late 2025 and early 2026 “outed approximately 100 survivors” and published “their private information and identifying them to the world.”

The lawsuit comes more than a month after lawyers representing Epstein survivors sent a letter to the DOJ requesting the removal of millions of Epstein-related documents because victims’ information was included –– noting thousands of redaction errors.

The Justice Department said in a response at the time that it had removed all the documents flagged with errors and “the Department is continuing to process any new requests and to run its own searches to identify any other documents that may require further redaction.”

The complaint filed Thursday claims that even after the government acknowledged the disclosure and files were removed, “online entities like Google continuously republish it, refusing victim’s pleas to take it down.”

“Survivors now face renewed trauma. Strangers call them, email them, threaten their physical safety and accuse them of conspiring with Epstein when they are in reality, Epstein’s victims,” the complaint read.

Google could remove or de-index specific content from search results and caches, the suit said, but refused to use such tools, showing “reckless” conduct and “wonton disregard for the wellbeing” of the survivors.

CNN has reached out to the Justice Department and Google for comment.

The DOJ is required to release records related to Epstein and to redact victims’ names and private information under the 2025 Epstein Files Transparency Act, but the complaint alleges the department failed to ensure private information was redacted under the pressure to act quickly.

“The United States, acting through the DOJ, made a deliberate policy choice to prioritize rapid, large-volume disclosure over protection of Epstein survivors’ privacy,” the complaint states.

A Department of Justice spokesperson previously told CNN that it takes victim protection “very seriously” and has redacted thousands of victims’ names in the published records, with 500 reviewers looking at the files “for this very reason.”

“When a victim’s name is alleged to be unredacted, our team is working around the clock to fix the issue and republish appropriately redacted pages as soon as possible,” the department said. “To date, 0.1% of released pages have been found to have victim identifying information unredacted.”

The-CNN-Wire

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