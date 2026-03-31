In pictures: America reckons with Cesar Chavez’s legacy as tributes to the labor leader come down

By Emma Tucker, CNN

(CNN) — For generations in cities across the nation, tributes to Cesar Chavez in the form of murals, statues, names of schools, streets and institutions—and a bust in the Biden Oval Office—needed no explanation.

He was a civil rights icon. He represented the voice of the Latino community. His impact was definitive. And his legacy continued to inform present-day policies and movements long after his death over three decades ago in 1993.

The collapse of his legacy as an icon of labor power and Latino pride was both swift, shocking and decisive. It came as an investigation published by The New York Times alleged Chavez sexually abused girls and women, including one of his most prominent organizing partners Dolores Huerta, for decades during his leadership of the US movement for farm workers’ rights.

Within days of the report, Chavez was pulled from his pedestal. Murals of his image were painted over, statues of him were covered to be later taken down, portraits were removed and efforts were quickly underway to revoke his name from street signs and state holidays dedicated to his memory and achievements.

Across the country, Cesar Chavez Day on Tuesday will look starkly different from previous years as cities from coast to coast cancel or rename celebrations. California, the first state to designate the labor leader’s birthday as a holiday decades ago, on Thursday renamed Cesar Chavez Day as Farmworkers Day.

Stories recounting the fall from grace of cultural, military, political and even mythical figures are as old as human history. They share a common thread: a once-revered individual who accomplished great feats to advance society as a whole, only to later be met with, just as remarkably, a swift and tragic downfall.

Cesar Chavez is just the latest.

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