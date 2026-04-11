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Person fatally shot by officers after stabbing on subway platform at Grand Central leaves 3 injured, police say

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Published 9:18 AM

By Gloria Pazmino, Mark Morales, Ray Sanchez, CNN

(CNN) — A person was fatally shot by officers after New York City police say he stabbed three people on the subway platform at Midtown Manhattan’s Grand Central Terminal on Saturday.

The incident happened around 9:50 a.m. ET on a subway platform beneath Grand Central, according to a law enforcement official.

The suspect, who was carrying a machete, was ordered to drop the weapon before lunging at the officers, who opened fire, the official said. He died later from his injuries, sources said.

The three victims were transported to a hospital where they are expected to survive.

The incident does not appear to be linked to terrorism at this stage of the investigation, according to the source.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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