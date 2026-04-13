Lynette Hooker disappeared in the Bahamas over a week ago. Here’s a timeline of the key developments

By Alaa Elassar, CNN

(CNN) — It’s been over a week since Lynette Hooker, a 55-year-old mother and sailor, vanished at sea in the Bahamas, setting off an urgent search that has since shifted into a complex investigation with one person at its center: her husband of 25 years.

Brian Hooker, 58, was taken into custody by the Royal Bahamas Police Force on Wednesday in connection with her disappearance and remains in custody after an extension was granted until Monday evening, his lawyer confirmed to CNN.

Brian Hooker has not been charged, and his attorney says he “categorically and unequivocally denies any wrongdoing.”

What happens next remains uncertain. Police have requested another interview with Hooker on Monday, his attorney, Terrel Butler, told CNN. By evening, authorities could choose to release him or formally charge him. It is not yet clear whether he could be held longer under Bahamian law.

Here’s a timeline of the key developments:

Saturday, April 4

Disappearance at sea: Days after her last social media post, Lynette Hooker and her husband, Brian Hooker, travel by an 8‑foot hard‑bottom dinghy near Elbow Cay as they return to their sailboat, “Soulmate,” according to Brian Hooker’s account to police.

He tells authorities rough conditions – including high winds and choppy waves – caused his wife to fall overboard.

“Strong currents subsequently carried her away,” and “he lost sight of her,” police say Brian Hooker told them. Lynette Hooker was wearing the keys, also known as an engine’s safety lanyard — a cord designed to cut power if the operator is thrown overboard — according to his account shared by police.

He says he last saw his wife swimming toward the shore, according to Richard Cook, fire team lead with Hope Town Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

Early Sunday, April 5

Report to authorities and search begins: Without power on their dinghy, Brian Hooker attempts to paddle to shore and the little boat eventually drifts away, hours later washing ashore near Marsh Harbour, according to his account shared by police.

He eventually makes his way through brush until he reaches a boatyard, where he contacts police, according to Cook.

Bahamian authorities and local fire and rescue crews launch a search by sea. The US Coast Guard later joins with aerial assets.

Sunday night, April 5

Family notified: Karli Aylesworth, Lynette Hooker’s daughter, told CNN her stepfather calls her Sunday evening “around 8:00 to 8:30” and says her mother is missing.

“He said … like matter of fact, ‘Hey, your mom is missing. We don’t know where she is. She’s been missing since last night, but we’re gonna come up there soon to see you,’” Aylesworth told CNN.

Aylesworth said she was processing what he said and felt like “he just dropped a bomb on me,” and then he began talking again before suddenly ending the call. “And I was just like, ‘OK, like, what?’ How do you just lose my mom?”

Tuesday, April 7

Voicemail about flotation device: Aylesworth tells CNN on Tuesday that Brian Hooker left her a voicemail saying authorities found a flotation device he says he had tossed to his wife.

“Hello, honey, I just got a call from Hope Town Search and Rescue, and they have found a flotation device that I threw to mom when she fell overboard,” Brian Hooker says in the voicemail shared with CNN. “They haven’t found her yet, but they can now focus all of their efforts in a smaller area.”

Search shifts toward recovery: After days without locating her, officials confirm Tuesday the effort has shifted from an active rescue to a recovery mission.

Wednesday, April 8

Husband taken into custody: Bahamian police take Brian Hooker into custody for questioning. A Royal Bahamas Police Force official tells Reuters the detention is based on “some probable cause.” Authorities announce no charges. Hooker’s attorney says he “categorically and unequivocally denies any wrongdoing.”

Before his arrest Wednesday, Brian Hooker describes the incident in a statement to CNN as a boating accident unfolding in rapidly deteriorating conditions.

“I am heartbroken over the recent boat accident in unpredictable seas and high winds that caused my beloved Lynette to fall from our small dinghy,” Brian Hooker says in a statement. “Despite desperate attempts to reach her, the winds and currents drove us further apart. We continue to search for her and that is my sole focus.”

US criminal investigation confirmed: The Coast Guard says it has opened a criminal investigation into the case. The same day, the agency interviews Aylesworth for two hours, according to her attorney. The US State Department says it is aware of reports regarding a missing American near Elbow Cay and is providing consular assistance while working with Bahamian officials.

Thursday, April 9

Past domestic violence allegations are raised: Lynette Hooker’s daughter, in an interview with CNN, raises allegations of abuse. The couple cares for one another, she says, but they have had a turbulent marriage that has at times become violent. Aylesworth says her mother previously confided that Brian Hooker choked her.

CNN has been unable to confirm the incident with law enforcement.

In 2015, Lynette Hooker was taken into custody in Michigan on suspicion of “assault & battery/simple assault,” according to a Kentwood police report. Brian Hooker told an officer he had been assaulted by his wife, who struck him multiple times, according to the report, which said he was found with a swollen, bloody nose.

Lynette Hooker, who an officer said was “highly intoxicated,” told police she had been “struck in the forehead by her husband Brian” as well, though no visible injuries on her were documented.

A prosecutor reviewed the case and determined there was “insufficient evidence as to who started the assault,” the police report said. The case was dismissed without charges being brought.

Friday, April 10

Second round of questioning: Brian Hooker is questioned again by investigators. Butler, his attorney, tells CNN police focused on the couple’s personal life and did not ask about evidence from the boat or electronic devices.

“He was overwhelmed, he was upset, and he kept reiterating that ‘I need to know what’s happening with the search of my wife,’” Butler says Friday.

A magistrate approves an extension allowing police to continue holding Brian Hooker through Monday evening under Bahamian law, his attorney says. He is not charged.

Under Bahamian law, a magistrate can authorize up to 72 additional hours of detention if investigators need more time to gather or preserve evidence, prevent interference or advance the investigation.

Butler has pushed back on growing public speculation, arguing that without finding Lynette Hooker, conclusions about foul play are premature, she says Friday.

In a statement earlier that day, Butler says her client “appears completely heartbroken and deeply distressed,” and the trauma of his wife’s disappearance and his detention as a suspect has left him in an “extremely fragile state.”

Sunday, April 12

Brian Hooker remains in custody and uncharged. Lynette Hooker has not been found. Bahamian authorities say the investigation remains active, with a parallel US Coast Guard criminal probe underway.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Dianne Gallagher, Martin Goillandeau, Elizabeth Wolfe, Chris Boyette, Meridith Edwards and Sarah Dewberry contributed to this report.