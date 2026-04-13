Minnesota county investigates federal agents’ removal of US citizen from his home as a possible kidnapping

By Whitney Wild, Cindy Von Quednow, CNN

(CNN) — Officials in Ramsey County, Minnesota, on Monday announced a criminal investigation into the arrest of ChongLy Thao, a US citizen caught in a viral photo as immigration agents walked him out of his home in freezing weather wearing little more than Crocs, shorts, and a plaid blanket.

The incident, which shocked residents in the Twin Cities area, “involves a felonious allegation of kidnapping, illegal detainment, false imprisonment,” Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said in a news conference.

“We believe there was no legitimate legal reason for the federal agents to enter that home, it was not supported by probable cause,” Choi said.

CNN has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

The county attorney said Thao was forcibly removed from his home and taken out in freezing weather while wearing little clothing. He was questioned in the car away from his home for more than an hour, Choi said.

Agents eventually realized Thao was a US citizen with no criminal record and returned him to his home after a couple of hours, Thao said in an interview with The Associated Press in January.

DHS had said the ICE officers had been seeking two convicted sex offenders. But Thao told the AP he had never seen the two men before and that they did not live with him.

“We think we have much of the facts but there’s still more facts that we need,” he said, calling on the federal government to share evidence his office has requested.

Choi said he sent a letter to the federal government – known as a Touhy request – demanding any evidence used to justify Thao’s arrest during the operation.

Thao was detained as protesters clashed with federal agents during Operation Metro Surge, the monthslong immigration enforcement crackdown that roiled Minnesota.

Choi said multiple people have made reports with his office regarding federal agents’ actions, and said they need federal cooperation to fully investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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