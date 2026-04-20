2 killed after a planned fight near a North Carolina middle school turns into a mass shooting, police say

By Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN) — What started as a scheduled scuffle devolved into a deadly mass shooting not far from a middle school Monday, North Carolina authorities said.

The shooting took place in Leinbach Park on Robinhood Road, near Jefferson Middle School, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation posted on X.

“What we have confirmed at this point (is) that two juveniles agreed to meet at the park to fight,” Winston-Salem Police Assistant Chief Jake Swaim said.

Authorities received a call about a fight in progress around 9:52 a.m. While officers headed to the scene, “the call was upgraded to a shooting,” Swaim said.

“The situation escalated, and multiple individuals began shooting at each other,” Winston-Salem police posted on social media.

“This is an isolated incident and remains under active investigation,” the department added. “Several individuals — both victims and suspects — have been identified and located.” the department added.

Jefferson Middle School and Mount Tabor High School are operating normally, police said.

“The schools are safe,” Swaim said. Parents trying to pick up their children from Jefferson Middle School should take an alternate route because the Robinhood entrance is blocked.

While officers slowly leave the scene Monday afternoon, Leinbach Park and two nearby roads remain closed until further notice, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Dianne Gallagher, Meridith Edwards, Moriah Thomas, Travis Nichols and Shawn Nottingham contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

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