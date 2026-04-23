5 things to know for April 23: ICE funding, tap water toxin, Iran war, midterm strategy, Covid-19 vaccines

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By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Spirit Airlines is nearing a $500 million bailout from the Trump administration that will keep the struggling carrier in business. If approved, the deal will prevent a halt in operations that would have cost thousands of jobs and left millions of passengers scrambling to make new travel plans.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ ICE funding

Senate Republicans approved a budget blueprint early today to fund ICE and border patrol without Democratic support, as Congress remains deadlocked over how to end the Department of Homeland Security shutdown. The measure passed 50-48, with all Democrats opposed and two Republicans breaking ranks to vote against it. This comes as Democrats have firmly said they won’t support any future funding for immigration enforcement unless there are major changes to ICE tactics and protocols. Read more.

2️⃣ Tap water toxin

About 1 in 5 Americans may be exposed to potentially dangerous nitrate levels in their tap water, a new report has shown. Invisible, tasteless and odorless, nitrates in drinking water have been linked to thyroid disease, certain cancers and other health harms. One Midwestern city has emerged as a nitrate pollution hot spot, with levels in local rivers so high that the city had to build one of the largest nitrate removal plants in the world. Read more.

3️⃣ Iran war

A deadline for Iran to send a peace proposal to the US remains unclear, with President Donald Trump saying Wednesday there is “no time frame” for ending the war. Iran’s president said the US blockade on Iranian ports remains a major obstacle to talks. With US-Iran diplomacy at a standstill, attention is now turning to Israel and Lebanon, which are set to begin a second round of negotiations in Washington in the coming hours. Read more.

4️⃣ Midterm strategy

President Trump’s advisers appear to tacitly acknowledge that he has lost significant ground with voters over the past year. As a result, sources say they are developing a midterm strategy that frames the election as a stark choice between the Republican and Democratic parties’ platforms, rather than a direct referendum on Trump’s presidency. This comes as three polls released this week placed Trump’s approval rating in the mid-30% range. Read more.

5️⃣ Covid-19 vaccines

Covid-19 vaccines sharply reduced hospitalizations and emergency room visits among adults last fall and winter — but you won’t hear that from the agency behind the research. The CDC’s acting director blocked publication of the findings in the agency’s flagship journal, sources said, even though the study had cleared internal review and was scheduled for release. Read more.

Breakfast browse

New Michael Jackson biopic stirs controversy

The new film “Michael” is the latest attempt to celebrate the King of Pop’s legacy without addressing the abuse allegations that marred it.

Queue the delays

The Department of Homeland Security warns it will run out of money to pay airport security workers in the coming weeks, potentially leading to longer TSA lines again.

Cozy or claustrophobic?

See what it’s like to spend the night in a capsule hotel, where everything in the room is at arm’s length.

What men should know about fertility

Stress may play a bigger role in men’s reproductive health than many realize.

Video: 200 tourists trapped on a hill in Rio

A chaotic ordeal unfolded at one of Rio de Janeiro’s most popular overlooks. See what happened.

And finally…

▶️ A holy, hectic schedule

CNN’s Christopher Lamb takes you inside a day in the life of Pope Leo XIV as the pontiff juggles one of his busiest schedules yet.

The-CNN-Wire

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