University of South Florida doctoral student killed by multiple sharp‑force injuries, prosecutors say

By Amanda Musa, CNN

(CNN) — Zamil Limon, a University of South Florida doctoral student from Bangladesh found dead on a Tampa Bay bridge Friday, was killed by “multiple sharp force injuries,” according to court documents filed in Hillsborough County Court.

In the motion, which was released Sunday, prosecutors outlined evidence in the case and asked that Abugharbieh remain in jail pending trial because of the gruesome nature of the alleged crimes.

Limon’s body was found on the Howard Frankland Bridge, according to a motion filed Saturday for the pretrial detention of the suspect.

Limon’s roommate, Hisham Abugharbieh, is charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder with a weapon in the deaths of Limon, 27, and a fellow student from Bangladesh, Nahida Bristy, who is also 27 and remains missing.

Abugharbieh, 26, made an initial court appearance Saturday morning and will be held in jail until a pretrial detention hearing Tuesday.

The Hillsborough County Public Defender’s Office has appointed an attorney for Abugharbieh. CNN has reached out to the office for more information.

“The brutal and violent nature of the offense where the victims were killed by the defendant establishes a probability of danger his release poses to the safety of the community,” the motion said. “No conditions of release will reasonably protect the community from risk of physical harm.”

In addition to the murder charges, Abugharbieh, a former student at the school, faces charges of unlawfully moving a dead body, failure to report a death with intent to conceal, tampering with physical evidence, false imprisonment and battery, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has said.

Bristy is “believed to have been disposed of in a similar way to (Zamil) Limon,” the pretrial motion said.

Investigators called Bristy’s family in Bangladesh and said they believed she may be dead, based on the amount of blood found in the apartment shared by Limon and the suspect, Bristy’s brother told CNN affiliate WTSP.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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