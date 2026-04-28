How investigators say the killings of two University of South Florida students unfolded

By Karina Tsui, Isabel Rosales, CNN

(CNN) — As the suspect accused of killing two promising doctoral students in Florida faces murder charges, authorities have laid out disturbing and grisly details surrounding the students’ disappearance.

Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy, both 27 and originally from Bangladesh, were last seen nearly two weeks ago. Limon’s body was found a week after they disappeared, and investigators believe Bristy was also killed.

Hisham Abugharbieh, Limon’s roommate, has been charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder with a weapon in the deaths of the students. He is expected in court for a status hearing Tuesday.

Prosecutors filed a motion last week to keep Abugharbieh in jail while he faces the charges, laying out a detailed timeline of how investigators think the two students may have died as well as their and the suspect’s actions around the time they went missing.

Here’s a look at what they say unfolded.

April 16: Last contact with the two students

Friends of Limon and Bristy are in touch with them during the day, but they’re unable to reach them later despite repeated attempts, according to the motion filed by prosecutors Saturday in Hillsborough County Court.

Bristy is seen on surveillance video walking on USF’s campus around midday, according to the motion. A friend speaks to Bristy and agrees to bring her eyeglasses later that evening, but Bristy doesn’t show up and doesn’t answer the friend’s calls.

Bristy and Limon speak briefly on the phone several times, according to prosecutors. Limon’s phone location shows him in the vicinity of his home and campus before going to Clearwater – roughly 32 miles from his residence – around 7:43 p.m.

Abugharbieh’s white Hyundai Genesis G80 is seen traveling in the same area within about 10 minutes of that, according to prosecutors.

Phone and traffic data show consistencies between the suspect’s and Limon’s devices’ locations throughout the night.

About 10:30 p.m., a DoorDash order for trash bags, Lysol wipes and Febreze from CVS is placed from Abugharbieh’s phone and delivered to the apartment door about half an hour later.

Limon and Abugharbieh’s other roommate sees Abugharbieh using a rolling cart to move cardboard boxes from his room to a compactor dumpster at their apartment complex, according to the motion.

April 17: Students reported missing

Abugharbieh makes two separate trips to the Howard Frankland Bridge between 1 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., according to the affidavit, citing phone and traffic data.

Shortly before, a ChatGPT search on the suspect’s phone asked “are cars checked at the Hillsborough River state park,” the affidavit said.

Meanwhile, Limon and Bristy are officially reported missing.

The next day, police search Bristy’s campus workplace and find she left personal items including her lunchbox, a MacBook, and her iPad.

April 22: Suspect’s mother questioned by investigators

Authorities speak with Abugharbieh’s mother, who says she last saw her son on Saturday, April 18, the motion read. She mentions that Abugharbieh struggles with anger management and was violent with his family in the past, according to the document.

The suspect was arrested twice in 2023 on charges of battery, which were later dropped, according to court records. But after one of those incidents, his brother filed for an injunction that prohibited Abugharbieh from coming near him or his home. When the injunction expired last May, a request for extension was denied.

April 23: Searches underway

The Hillsborough County’s Sheriff’s Office elevates the status of the two missing students to “endangered.”

Authorities search a dumpster, in which they find a black cushion floor mat with blood, Limon’s wallet, Bristy’s phone case, Limon’s glasses and clothing all stained with blood. Around this time, Abugharbieh gives authorities permission to search his car, to which they found all data had been wiped.

Abugharbieh gave inconsistent accounts of when he last saw Limon and Bristy, according to the affidavit. He first told detectives the pair had “never been in his vehicle nor did he go to Clearwater.” When confronted about his vehicle being in Clearwater, he said he went there to look for fishing spots and later changed his story again, telling detectives Limon had asked to be driven with his girlfriend to Clearwater, the document said.

During these interviews, Abugharbieh’s left pinky finger was wrapped in a bandage, a wound he later said he gave himself while cutting onions, the motion says. Detectives also observed a fresh laceration on his left upper tricep and additional cuts on both legs, according to the filing.

Prosecutors say Abugharbieh took to ChatGPT again on April 23, asking: “What does missing endangered adult mean.”

April 24: Limon’s body found, suspect arrested

Detectives searching the Howard Frankland Bridge find a black trash bag at a location phone data shows the suspect stopped at early on April 17, according to the motion.

Prosecutors say the bag was similar to those found under Abugharbieh’s bed. A man’s remains was discovered inside and positively identified as Limon, they say in the filing.

Limon’s death was ruled a homicide, the motion states, citing “multiple sharp force injuries,” and citing a medical examiner’s report that noted a deep stab wound to his lower back that penetrated his liver, among other wounds.

That morning, Abugharbieh is arrested hours at a home in Lutz, Florida, after law enforcement responded to a domestic violence incident involving a family member, the sheriff’s office said.

April 25: Suspect appears in court

Abugharbieh made an initial appearance in court Saturday morning.

In addition to two counts of first-degree murder, he also faces charges of unlawfully moving a dead body, failure to report a death with intent to conceal, tampering with physical evidence, false imprisonment and battery, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has said.

The Hillsborough County Public Defender’s Office said it had been appointed to the case but declined to share details, citing Abugharbieh’s right to a fair trial.

“We remain focused on representing our client through the legal process,” the office said in a statement.

April 26: Prosecutors unveil detailed evidence

A pretrial motion is released, with prosecutors alleging that Abugharbieh made several suspicious purchases on Amazon in the weeks before Limon and Bristy went missing, some as early as April 7, including duct tape, trash bags, lighter fuel and fire starter.

Prosecutors say a ChatGPT conversation cited from April 13 shows the suspect also asked: “What happens if a human has put a black garbage bag and thrown in a dumpster,” to which the chatbot responds that it sounds dangerous.

“How would they find out,” Abugharbieh replies, according to prosecutors.

That same day, deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office say they recovered human remains from the waterways near Howard Frankland Bridge and are working to identify the remains.

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CNN’s Amanda Musa and Chris Boyette contributed to this report.