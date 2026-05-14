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Former death row inmate Richard Glossip granted $500,000 bail after nearly 30 years in prison

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Published 11:39 AM

By Linh Tran, Brynn Gingras, CNN

(CNN) — An Oklahoma District Court judge has issued a $500,000 bail for former death row inmate Richard Glossip, who has been incarcerated since his 1998 conviction in the murder-for-hire plot of his former boss, according to a bond ruling Thursday.

“For the first time in 29 years of being incarcerated for a crime he did not commit, during which he faced 9 execution dates and ate 3 last meals, Mr. Glossip now has the chance to taste freedom,” said his attorney, Don Knight, in a statement.

Glossip was convicted for his role in the 1997 killing of Barry Van Treese but the United States Supreme Court tossed his conviction and death sentence in February 2025. He was previously denied bail as he awaits a retrial.

If he were to post bond, Glossip would have a GPS ankle monitor and adhere to a 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew. He’s also not allowed to have contact with any witnesses, according to court records.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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