Police responding to reports of an active shooter at Islamic Center of San Diego

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

(CNN) — We’ve moved our coverage of reports of an active shooter at Islamic Center of San Diego to live updates here.

The San Diego Police Department is at the Islamic Center of San Diego for a reported active shooter, the department said Monday in a post on social media.

The department urged the public to avoid the area.

Police said in an update around 12:43 p.m. PT the scene is “active but contained.”

People were seen walking away from the building, some of them holding each others’ hands and being escorted by police officers, in video shot by CNN affiliate KFMB. Dozens of police vehicles were on scene.

The center in Clairemont, a San Diego neighborhood, is the largest mosque in San Diego County, according to its website.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been briefed on the “evolving situation,” his press office said on X. “We are grateful to the first responders on the scene working to protect the community and urge everyone to follow guidance from local authorities,” the post said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been briefed on the “evolving situation,” his press office said on X. “We are grateful to the first responders on the scene working to protect the community and urge everyone to follow guidance from local authorities,” the post said.

Mayor Todd Gloria also said he was aware of the “active shooter situation” in a post on X.

He said that emergency personnel are at the scene and “actively working to protect the community and secure the area.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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