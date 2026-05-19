Key elections, protecting your money, weird ocean species: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

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Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Big day for primaries

People in several states — including Pennsylvania, Georgia and Kentucky — are voting today. The biggest subplot will be President Donald Trump’s revenge tour against his Republican antagonists. Follow live updates.

🗳️ Trump upends Senate GOP plans by endorsing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

2️⃣ Protect your money

There is no one-size-fits-all model to smart investing. Your age, spending needs, risk tolerance and life goals all factor into the equation. Experts offer tips on how to inflation-proof your portfolio.

3️⃣ Embryo adoption

After IVF, one couple donated 11 frozen embryos to another couple facing infertility. Their children are now biological siblings. CNN visits the families to reveal the complex ethics, emotions and realities.

4️⃣ The blame game

As one Major League Baseball executive put it, managers “are hired to be fired.” It’s early in the season, yet two skippers are already out — for reasons that may not have been their fault.

5️⃣ Wet and wild

“Glass castle” worms, “ghost sharks” and “death ball” sponges: Scientists have discovered more than 1,100 unusual species deep in the ocean. Let’s dive in.

Watch this

🐵 Costume caper: Two Americans are in hot water after one jumped into a monkey enclosure at a zoo near Tokyo — home to Punch, the viral primate who befriended a plush toy.

Top headlines

Check this out

📸 Revealing portraits: Ron Howard’s new film about renowned photographer Richard Avedon just premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. CNN Style asked the Oscar-winning director to pick his four favorite Avedon images.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🍜 What food, shown here in a bowl of soup, can be poisonous if the chef doesn’t prepare it correctly?

﻿A. Squid

B. Swordfish

C. Octopus

D. Pufferfish

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Train collides with septic truck in Virginia

🧠 Quiz answer: D. Pufferfish, which gained fame in a 1991 episode of “The Simpsons,” is potentially deadly but can be prepared in a way where the poison is safely removed.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Tricia Escobedo.