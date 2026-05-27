Skipping meals, snake wrangling, digital detox: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared a video of himself wrangling two snakes with his bare hands. He has faced scrutiny over previous encounters with wild animals, including a bear cub.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Skipping meals

A new report warned of a “remarkable” increase in the number of Americans who are struggling to put food on the table. They’re eating less to save money, and more are receiving donations or federal nutrition assistance.

2️⃣ Robot-led war

Thanks to a surge of technology, Ukraine’s military is now outmatching Russia’s larger force. Nick Paton Walsh goes behind the front lines to show how modern warfare is led by robots and drones.

3️⃣ New guidelines

The American Cancer Society is adding more options to its screening recommendations for colon and rectal cancer — including a blood test. Here’s what you should know.

➕ Why so many young people are dying of colorectal cancer

4️⃣ Route 66 essentials

Millions of travelers have cruised the iconic highway, one of several featured in Jack Kerouac’s novel “On the Road.” If you want to leave your troubles in the rearview mirror, these six stops are worth your time.

5️⃣ Digital detox

Could you give up your phone for a week? A CNN creator accepted the challenge, and she quickly discovered there were pros and cons.

Watch this

🧗🏼 Scramble to the top: At this festival in Hong Kong, competitors climb a tower of plastic buns — and grab as many as they can. The event’s Taoist roots encourage prayers for peace and safety.

Top headlines

Check this out

⚽ Kicks for a cause: Every year, creators and influencers face off against each other in a friendly soccer game. Events like the Sidemen Charity Match are rewriting the sports playbook.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

👗 Bella Hadid wore a crochet floral gown to the Cannes Film Festival in a tribute to which style icon?

﻿A. Twiggy

B. Jane Birkin

C. Bianca Jagger

D. Brigitte Bardot

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: This drive-thru coffee chain is pushing into undercaffeinated parts of America

🧠 Quiz answer: B. Hadid’s elaborate custom gown by Schiaparelli, a tribute to Jane Birkin, took 130 artisans a combined 22,160 hours to produce.

▶️ Make sense of what’s happening with unlimited articles and exclusive insights. Subscribe here.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

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Toni Odejimi contributed to today’s edition of 5 Things PM, which was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Chris Good.