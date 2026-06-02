5 things to know for June 2: Primaries, gas prices, Kyiv attacks, ‘anti-weaponization’ fund, artificial intelligence

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Do you remember when airport goodbyes happened at the gate instead of the curb? A growing number of US airports are reviving that nostalgic tradition by allowing visitors to pass through security and walk loved ones to their gate, even without a plane ticket.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Primaries

Six states will hold primaries today: California, Iowa, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota. Some of the high-profile races include California’s open governor’s contest and the wild battle for Los Angeles mayor. Read more.

MORE: Spencer Pratt brings Los Angeles’ economic anxieties into primetime

2️⃣ Gas prices

Gas prices have hit a one-month low, currently averaging $4.29 per gallon, according to AAA — but analysts warn the relief may be short-lived. While prices remain well above the pre-war level of $2.98 a gallon, they have fallen significantly from the recent peak of $4.56 on May 21. Much of the drop reflects easing oil prices amid expectations that a potential US-Iran deal could reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which has been closed for 94 days. Read more.

3️⃣ Kyiv attacks

Russia launched a large-scale deadly attack early today on Kyiv as part of a broad offensive on targets across Ukraine, authorities said. At least 17 people were killed in the assault that Ukraine’s military said involved more than 600 drones and dozens of missiles, including advanced hypersonics. Read more.

4️⃣ ‘Anti-weaponization’ fund

The Trump administration has signaled to Republican congressional leaders that it plans to drop the $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund, although it was unclear how firm or permanent that plan is. Many senators told CNN they cannot move ahead with funding ICE and Border Patrol until they know that the fund is dead, rather than just kicked down the road. Read more.

5️⃣ Artificial intelligence

A rush of AI-related IPOs is captivating Wall Street, with Anthropic, OpenAI and SpaceX all making moves toward going public. The AI boom is also driving gains in companies tied to the massive data centers needed to power the technology, fueling rallies beyond big tech. Read more.

PLUS: Florida sues OpenAI, alleging it’s unsafe for children

Breakfast browse

Takeaways from Jill Biden’s new memoir

The book, which is being released today, offers a candid account of her husband’s time in office, the end of his political career and her views on key moments in the White House.

Steph Curry signs Li-Ning deal

The NBA superstar announced a partnership for his signature brand with Li-Ning on Monday, ending his sneaker free agency in a major win for the Chinese sportswear giant.

Look of the week

Pop star Dua Lipa married British actor Callum Turner in a stunning skirt suit with a gold-lined hat, channeling Bianca Jagger’s 1970s bridal style.

Video: Taylor Swift announces new song release for ‘Toy Story 5’

To infinity and beyond — and straight onto the charts.

Egypt’s new driverless monorail is riding across the desert

Once fully complete, this driverless monorail network could be the longest of its kind anywhere in the world.

And finally…

▶️ Explosion rocks fireworks factory

Video captured the dramatic moment a fireworks factory erupted in Malta on Monday. Luckily, no workers were inside at the time, authorities said.

The-CNN-Wire

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