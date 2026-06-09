Murder or self-defense? Jury will soon decide in Texas track meet stabbing trial

By Eric Levenson, CNN

(CNN) — Prosecutors call it murder. Defense attorneys say it was self-defense.

Soon, a Texas jury will have the final word – and people around the US will form their own opinions.

The case stems from the murder trial of Karmelo Anthony, a former high school student accused of fatally stabbing Austin Metcalf, an unarmed 17-year-old competitor, at a track meet in Frisco, Texas, last year. Anthony, now 19, has pleaded not guilty to murder and faces up to life in prison.

The closely watched trial has raised thorny questions about race – Anthony is Black, and Metcalf is White – as well as bullying, weapons on school grounds and claims of self-defense. A GiveSendGo fundraiser for Anthony and his family has raised about $625,000, while a GoFundMe fundraiser for Metcalf’s family has raised just under $600,000.

Some activists – far-right influencer Jake Lang among them – have gathered outside court and on occasion gotten into yelling matches.

The Next Generation Action Network, a social justice group supporting Anthony, has compared him to Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen acquitted of all charges in 2021 for killing two people during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. “Rights are either for everyone or they are for no one,” the group said in a statement.

“We know this case has struck a deep nerve — here in Collin County and beyond,” Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said in a statement last year. “That’s understandable. When something like this happens at a school event, it shakes people to the core.”

At trial, the prosecution and defense painted starkly different pictures of what happened.

Prosecutors said the altercation began when Anthony took a seat under another school’s tent. When Metcalf and others asked him to leave, Anthony taunted and provoked Metcalf, took out a knife and stabbed him, prosecutor Bill Wirskye said, according to CNN affiliate KTVT.

“This case has nothing to do with race. This case has nothing to do with self-defense,” he said. “This was an unprovoked, unjustified murder. It is senseless.”

Defense attorney Mike Howard countered that Anthony went to the tent to get out of the rain. He said Metcalf shoved Anthony first, and Anthony then used the knife to defend himself, acting out of “fear,” according to CNN affiliate WFAA.

Jury selection took place last week, and notably, no Black jurors were selected to serve, WFAA reported.

Cameras are not allowed in court, and space for the public is limited.

The prosecution rested its case late last week, and the defense rested its case on Monday. Anthony did not testify in his own defense. Closing arguments took place on Tuesday morning and the jury began deliberating midday, according to KTVT.

If convicted of murder, a first-degree felony, Anthony faces five to 99 years in prison. However, if so, he can argue to the jury he caused the death in “sudden passion,” which could lower the offense to a second-degree felony, punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

“I was protecting myself,” Anthony told police

The killing dates to a high school track meet at Kuykendall Stadium on April 2, 2025. Anthony was a student at Frisco Centennial High School at the time, and Metcalf was a student at Frisco Memorial High School.

According to a Frisco police arrest report, the fatal encounter happened under a Memorial High tent on the bleachers. A witness told police that when Metcalf told Anthony to move out from under the tent, Anthony reached inside his bag and said, “Touch me and see what happens.” Metcalf then put his hands on Anthony, who pulled out a knife, stabbed Metcalf once in the chest and then ran away, the witness said.

Police were called to the scene for a reported stabbing, and Anthony, wearing Centennial gear, admitted to the stabbing at the scene, according to the arrest report.

“I was protecting myself,” Anthony told officer Eduardo Cortez, according to the report. “He put his hands on me.”

The officer detained Anthony and then advised others that he had the alleged suspect. “I’m not alleged, I did it,” Anthony said, according to the report.

After the stabbing, Metcalf’s twin brother, Hunter, tried to save his brother. Despite his and first responders’ efforts, Metcalf died at the scene.

At trial, prosecutors called 21 witnesses, including coaches, track athletes and police officers, and played for the jury surveillance video of the incident. The video appears to show one person pushing another, but the images are from a distance and unclear, according to WFAA.

Several teenage athletes testified about the moments leading up to the stabbing, saying Anthony refused to leave the tent and provoked Metcalf to make him leave. When Metcalf put his hands on Anthony, Anthony pulled a knife out of his backpack and stabbed him.

“Austin didn’t deserve what happened,” one witness said, according to WFAA.

The defense began presenting its case on Saturday and continued on Monday. Under questioning, Frisco police detective Beau Riley testified that small pocket knives are not illegal, though they are against school policy, WFAA reports.

Metcalf’s father, Jeff, praised his son in a message on the family’s GoFundMe site.

“He was a bright young man with a great future ahead of him. He was a leader of men. His smile would light up the room. His passion for football was unbelievable. Voted team MVP this past season and carried a 4.0 GPA,” he wrote. “We will all remember him for the way he impacted others’ lives. I love you forever, son. It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later.”

Anthony’s mother, Kala Hayes, said at a news conference last year her family has received death threats since the incident.

“I don’t know why we are being targeted and discriminated against before a fair trial,” Hayes said. “Our son deserves the same rights under the law that everyone is afforded to. He has been raised in a two-parent home with structure, stability, love and we put God first in everything we do.”

“The narrative being spread is false, unjust, and harmful,” the family wrote on the GiveSendGo page for Anthony.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

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