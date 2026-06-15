5 things to know for June 15: Diplomatic breakthrough, UFC Freedom 250, Missouri plane crash, social media ban, Ukraine

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

New Yorkers took to the streets over the weekend to celebrate the Knicks’ first NBA championship in more than 50 years. Preparations are now underway for a victory parade on Thursday, along with a ceremony honoring the team with keys to the city.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Diplomatic breakthrough

The US and Iran say they have reached an agreement to end the war that will take effect on Friday, though both sides have signaled the deal hinges on certain conditions. President Donald Trump said the US is lifting its naval blockade on Iranian ports and that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen after the agreement is signed. Follow the latest updates.

MORE: Oil prices hit three-month lows on US-Iran agreement

2️⃣ UFC Freedom 250

President Trump hosted a UFC fight night at the White House on Sunday as part of America’s 250th anniversary celebration. The event, which fell on Trump’s 80th birthday, drew enthusiastic crowds and a high-profile guest list, while also prompting protests from critics. Despite the added scrutiny outside the cage, fight fans were treated to a night of wild knockouts inside it, culminating in two stunning upsets in the co-main bouts. Read more.

WATCH: Trump takes in UFC action from cage-side seat

3️⃣ Missouri plane crash

A pilot and 11 passengers were killed Sunday after their airplane crashed moments after takeoff at a Missouri airport in one of the deadliest US skydiving plane crashes in decades. Nine of the victims were experienced skydivers, while two were going to participate in tandem jumps, officials said. Read more.

4️⃣ Social media ban

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said today that he plans to ban children and teens under the age of 16 in the UK from using social media platforms, marking one of the world’s most far-reaching crackdowns on youth internet use to date. As well as a ban on sites such as TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram, Starmer said he would take action against gaming and livestreaming services that allow children to talk to strangers. Read more.

5️⃣ Ukraine

Russia unleashed another deadly barrage on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, hours ago, setting fire to a 1,000-year-old monastery complex. Images captured overnight showed flames billowing from Kyiv’s Pechersk Lavra, an 11th-century spiritual and cultural center that holds deep significance for many Ukrainians. Read more.

Breakfast browse

China didn’t qualify for the World Cup

But a referee has emerged as a star among its fans.

When it may make sense to claim Social Security at 62

Most financial experts recommend holding off on claiming your Social Security retirement benefits until your full retirement age (which is now 67) or even as late as age 70. But for some retirees, waiting simply isn’t realistic.

SpaceX is coming to your 401(k) — maybe

SpaceX went public in a record-breaking IPO last week. But even if you’re not buying yet, you could still see the company’s stock in your 401(k) soon via a number of avenues.

Luigi Mangione due to appear in court this week

Experts say a mental health defense may be Luigi Mangione’s best argument in his state murder trial, given the strength of the evidence against him.

Sen. Mitch McConnell hospitalized

Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell was admitted to a hospital on Sunday, but few details about his condition were immediately available.

And finally…

▶️ Paris holds first sumo wrestling tournament in 30 years

A rare sumo wrestling tournament in Paris drew crowds — and plenty of curiosity. See the video.

The-CNN-Wire

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