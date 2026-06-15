World Cup security, gliding predator, tracking your kids: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

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Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ World Cup security

Millions of soccer fans from around the world are visiting the US, which is hosting 78 matches across 11 cities. The scale alone presents a huge challenge, and the FBI is worried about drones and lone wolf attacks. 🇨🇻 Cape Verde shocks Spain with a draw ⚽ Sign up for The Beautiful Game newsletter

🇨🇻 Cape Verde shocks Spain with a draw

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2️⃣ Fertility boost?

About 15% of couples in America have trouble conceiving. New research shows that popular GLP-1 weight-loss medications could help men improve their testosterone levels and sperm count.

3️⃣ Finding faith

Vice President JD Vance’s new book puts religion front and center. “Communion” arrives on shelves as Catholicism is experiencing a resurgence in the US, thanks in part to an American pope.

4️⃣ A gliding predator

A 120 million-year-old fossil recently found in northwestern China revealed a bizarre flying creature that hunted birds. This unusual dinosaur was known as a microraptor. See what it looked like.

5️⃣ Cool as a cucumber

Pickle beer, pickle smoothies, pickle butter — the tangy flavor is turning up in just about anything edible. Suddenly the once boring sidekick is the pumpkin spice of summer.

Watch this

👮 Going deep undercover: Police in Peru went full mascot mode — dressing as World Cup characters to bust a suspected drug trafficker who’s a die-hard soccer fan.

Top headlines

Check this out

💍 ‘Unparalleled discovery’: A man with a metal detector found a ring dating back to Roman times in southwestern England. The gemstone features an image of Victoria, the goddess of victory, on a chariot.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🏀 Which player was named MVP of the NBA Finals after helping the New York Knicks win the championship?

﻿A. Josh Hart

B. Mikal Bridges

C. Jalen Brunson

D. Karl-Anthony Towns

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in Friday’s newsletter: Foodborne illnesses kill millions. Make these changes to reduce your risk

🧠 Quiz answer: C. Brunson was named MVP after leading his team past the San Antonio Spurs and cementing his legacy as one of the greatest New York Knicks of all time.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Tricia Escobedo.