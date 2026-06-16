5 things to know for June 16: G7 summit, primaries, test flight tragedy, southern floods, Trump rally

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

The James Beard Awards are among the highest honors a chef can receive, often turning acclaimed restaurants into must-visit destinations. A new class of winners was announced Monday night, and the reservation scramble has already begun.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ G7 summit

The leaders of the world’s most powerful nations are meeting in the French alpine resort of Évian-les-Bains as they confront a long list of geopolitical and economic challenges. Russia’s war in Ukraine is expected to dominate the agenda, alongside growing anticipation over the working agreement between the US and Iran, with many officials still waiting to see the terms. Read more.

ANALYSIS: Obama’s Iran deal vs. Trump’s promised deal

2️⃣ Primaries

Voters head to the polls today in primaries across Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma and Washington, DC. Much of the attention is on Georgia, where Republicans are set to pick nominees in a high-stakes contest to take on Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in one of November’s most closely watched races. Read more.

MORE: New CNN poll shows nearly half of Americans don’t consider themselves Democrats or Republicans

3️⃣ Test flight tragedy

Eight people, including two Boeing employees, were killed during a test mission at California’s Edwards Air Force Base on Monday. A B-52 bomber crashed shortly after takeoff, officials said, adding that the crew included military personnel, government contractors and other civilians. Read more.

4️⃣ Southern floods

A prolonged stretch of heavy rain is raising flood concerns across Texas and parts of the Gulf Coast this week, fueled by a system that could become the first tropical storm of the Atlantic season. Flood watches are in effect for nearly 18 million people from central Texas to central Mississippi, and officials are urging residents to monitor conditions closely after flooding in Texas turned deadly on Monday. Read more.

STAY AHEAD: Sign up for the CNN Weather newsletter and download the CNN Weather app.

5️⃣ Trump rally

President Trump said Monday that America’s 250th anniversary celebration on the National Mall next month will include a “TRUMP RALLY” on July 4. The announcement was notable, as events marking Independence Day are typically nonpartisan. It also comes as Trump has drawn criticism for turning otherwise apolitical events into personal showcases. Read more.

Breakfast browse

Instant noodles have a bad reputation

But global demand shows no signs of cooling.

Looking for love in all the wrong places?

There’s an art to clicking with people — and also some science-backed strategies that can help you make better connections.

White House cleanup

UFC fight night may be over, but crews at the White House now face a heavyweight cleaning job slated to take more than a week.

Actors on Actors: Jamie Lee Curtis and Mariska Hargitay

Jamie Lee Curtis and Mariska Hargitay grew up neighbors but didn’t become friends until a chance encounter later in life. In this conversation, they recall their experience of being raised in Hollywood and their roles in “Scarpetta” and “Law & Order: SVU.”

‘Spider-Man of Yemen’ dies in fall

A daredevil adventurer known as the “Spider-Man of Yemen” has died after falling into a volcano crater during a climb without safety equipment.

And finally…

▶️ Cat steals the show during ‘Romeo and Juliet’

During a ballet performance of “Romeo and Juliet” in Turkey, a cat unexpectedly joined the actors and completely stole the show with its antics.

The-CNN-Wire

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