Tropical threat, bungee jump tragedy, all about aliens: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Now that Elon Musk is officially the world’s first trillionaire, you might be wondering how much of his wealth comes from government help. Virtually all of it.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Tropical threat

States along the US Gulf Coast can expect significant amounts of rain and potentially dangerous flooding. Parts of Texas and Louisiana are under a tropical storm watch, and the system would be named Arthur if it develops.

⛅ Get the new CNN Weather app

2️⃣ Career pivot

Millions of Americans are struggling to find work in this tough job market, but healthcare is emerging as a lifeline for those willing to try something new. Nursing assistants and home health aides are an easy entry point.

3️⃣ Together time

A new study found nearly 70% of kids were on their phones or watching TV during their last family meal — but the number was even higher among parents. Here’s how to have distraction-free dinners.

4️⃣ All about aliens

Whether he meant to or not, director Steven Spielberg has been trying to convince the world of the existence of extraterrestrials for decades. His latest film, “Disclosure Day,” takes that idea and runs with it.

5️⃣ Eating right

Tines up or down? “Zigzag” or “Continental”? The subtleties of silverware can be hard to master, but etiquette experts say there’s more than one right way to hold your cutlery.

Watch this

Fatal mistake: A bungee jump in Brazil turned deadly after a 21-year-old woman was apparently thrown from a bridge without a safety cord. Three people were detained for questioning.

Top headlines

19-year-old would-be attacker of UFC event sought to use drones and was referred to police by his parents, FBI says

Federal judge chides ICE for ‘public attack’ on judge that put her in ‘personal danger’

Reflecting Pool woes: Trump administration turns to hydrogen peroxide in latest bid to beat back algae

Check this out

⛑️ Daring rescue: CNN’s Will Ripley goes inside a high-risk cave rescue in Laos that took an incredible turn during a last-ditch effort to save lives when some of the trapped men emerged.

For CNN subscribers

US intel assesses Iran can shut down the Strait of Hormuz at will from now on

‘Afraid to get my next bill’: Americans brace for higher costs to cool their homes this summer

Can the World Cup transform this Midwestern city into a global tourist hub?

Quiz time

🫱🏻‍🫲🏽 Where is this week’s Group of 7 summit of world leaders taking place?

﻿A. Germany

B. France

C. Japan

D. Ukraine

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Fossil reveals bizarre gliding creature that hunted birds 120 million years ago

🧠 Quiz answer: B. The G7 summit is being held at the French spa resort Évian-les-Bains.

▶️ Make sense of what’s happening with unlimited articles and exclusive insights. Subscribe here.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Meghan Pryce.