Manhunt ongoing after 1 dead in shooting at a Wilmington, Delaware, hospital

By Danny E Freeman, CNN

(CNN) — [Breaking news update, published at 7:48 p.m. ET]

A manhunt is underway after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a Wilmington, Delaware, hospital, the police chief said Tuesday.

[Original story, published at 7:16 p.m. ET]

A hospital in Wilmington, Delaware, is on lockdown Tuesday after two people were shot inside, police say.

Law enforcement responded around 3:30 p.m. to the Wilmington Hospital, located about 30 miles southwest of Philadelphia, after reports of a shooting incident, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Several agencies, including the FBI and Delaware State Police, rushed to the scene to assist.

Incoming emergency patients will be diverted to other hospitals, according to ChristianaCare, the system that oversees Wilmington Hospital.

The investigation was still active Tuesday evening, and police had yet to publicly identify a suspect.

“Anytime there’s any shooting incident, it’s always difficult,” David Karas, the Wilmington Police Department spokesperson, told reporters. “It’s certainly not what a community wants, and we’re going to make sure to get to the bottom of it and hold the individual responsible.”

Brian Pfeffer, a patient guide at the hospital, was working in the emergency room when he heard two loud shots, “almost like firecrackers,” ring out on the ground level, he told CNN affiliate KYW.

Pfeffer fled the emergency room and ran outside before the hospital was placed on lockdown.

It was alarming to experience a shooting in his workplace, Pfeffer said. He noted it was even more concerning that it took place inside a hospital, where people typically feel secure.

﻿“A lot of people come here just to be safe,” Pfeffer said. “Now you have this stuff happening, so it’s scary, very scary.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.