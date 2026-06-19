5 things to know for June 19: Flood threat, Iran agreement, Moscow attacks, immigration, reflecting pool

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Many Americans today will celebrate Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the US. A blend of the words “June” and “nineteenth,” it marks June 19, 1865, when Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and proclaimed that enslaved African Americans there were free.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Flood threat

A rare Level 4 of 4 flood risk has been issued across parts of the South as moisture-rich air from what was Tropical Storm Arthur continues to drench communities already saturated by days of rain. More than 17 million people remain under flood watches through the weekend, with forecasters warning that some areas could see rainfall rates of up to 6 inches per hour. Read more.

WATCH: Flash floods force water rescues in Mississippi

2️⃣ Iran agreement

As the US and Iran work through a 60-day period to finalize a peace agreement, teams have been quietly exchanging proposals for implementing the 14-point memorandum signed this week. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is defending the text amid growing criticism, calling it Iran’s “unconditional surrender” and insisting there are “no limits” to his power. Read more.

PLUS: JD Vance no longer traveling to Switzerland for Iran talks

3️⃣ Moscow attacks

Ukraine on Thursday launched its largest-ever drone attack on Moscow since the conflict began in 2022. Moscow’s mayor said air defenses shot down nearly 200 drones, as videos circulating on social media showed explosions and smoke billowing across the Russian capital. Read more.

4️⃣ Immigration

The Trump administration plans to file at least 250 denaturalization cases by October, ramping up efforts to revoke citizenship from naturalized Americans, according to a senior Justice Department official. The push is part of President Trump’s broader, aggressive immigration crackdown and highlights how federal agencies have shifted resources to support it. Read more.

5️⃣ Reflecting pool

Blue material is peeling from the bottom of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool just days after it was repainted and refilled as part of a $14 million renovation ordered by President Trump. The cause remains unclear, but it’s the latest complication in the pool’s long-running maintenance woes, from persistent algae and bird waste to smelly water and dead ducks. Read more.

MEANWHILE: Interior Department says Reflecting Pool is ‘crystal clear’

Breakfast browse

World Cup hydration breaks spark online debate

Are hydration breaks a necessity for player welfare, or a contrived device to wedge ad breaks into the World Cup? Fans are divided.

White House staff bids farewell to planes used as Air Force One

The iconic planes that served as Air Force One for more than 35 years are taking their final bow.

A fishy finding

Taking an omega-3 fish oil supplement doesn’t boost memory or cognition, a surprising new study finds.

Imagine showing up to work and finding out you’re the bear

A government employee donned a bear costume to help police and local officials in Japan’s Tochigi prefecture rehearse their response to a bear sighting as encounters increase across the country.

Maddest hats at the frightfully British Royal Ascot races

In the British social calendar, no event quite matches the prestige and formal dress protocols of Royal Ascot. Feast your eyes on this year’s standout hats.

Quiz time

How well do you remember this week’s news? Put your smarts to the test.

Who is the most popular living president, according to recent polling data?

A. Joe Biden

B. Donald Trump

C. George W. Bush

D. Barack Obama

Take me to the quiz!

And finally…

▶️ They got married during the Knicks parade

What do you do when your City Hall wedding falls on the same day as the Knicks’ championship parade — and right next to the parade route? For this New York couple, the answer was simple: embrace the chaos.

The-CNN-Wire

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