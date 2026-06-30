5 things to know for June 30: Birthright citizenship, Venezuela aftermath, peace talks, E. Jean Carroll, alligator attacks

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By Alexandra Banner, CNN

SpaceX arrived on Wall Street this month amid high expectations, and it has so far delivered. But for many investors, the real bet is on CEO Elon Musk — and that his next act will be as lucrative as his last.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Birthright citizenship

The Supreme Court is expected to conclude its term today with blockbuster rulings, including a case that could reshape who is entitled to be a US citizen. Birthright citizenship has long been treated as a constitutional guarantee, but it has come under renewed legal scrutiny during the Trump administration. More broadly, this term of the high court has evolved into a test of presidential power, with the justices repeatedly asked to define the limits of executive authority amid President Donald Trump’s efforts to expand it. Read more.

WATCH: Has the court hinted at how it might rule on birthright citizenship?

2️⃣ Venezuela aftermath

NASA researchers estimate that more than 58,000 buildings were damaged or destroyed by the twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela last Wednesday, according to a report based on satellite radar data. The disaster has also left hospitals stretched beyond capacity, with the death toll now exceeding 1,700. Read more.

3️⃣ Peace talks

The US and Iran are issuing conflicting statements about potential new talks. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is en route to Doha after President Trump said that the US would be meeting with Iran in Qatar today. But Iran said no negotiations are scheduled. Read more.

4️⃣ E. Jean Carroll

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up an appeal from President Trump over a $5 million verdict and finding that he sexually abused and defamed E. Jean Carroll — a decision that means the president will now have to pay the magazine columnist. It’s the latest chapter in a yearslong legal battle that has left Trump owing Carroll more than $100 million across two judgments. Read more.

5️⃣ Alligator attacks

Three alligator attacks in just one week have rattled central Florida, with the latest killing a 31-year-old woman. Serious encounters with alligators remain relatively rare, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission data, but the recent spate of attacks has prompted new warnings from local authorities. Read more.

Breakfast browse

A dramatic day of World Cup action

In case you missed it on Monday, Paraguay shocked powerhouse Germany and Morocco knocked out the Netherlands. + Sign up for CNN’s World Cup newsletter to keep up with the tournament’s biggest stories.

Streaming now: Serena Williams is back

Serena Williams is set to make her first singles appearance in four years today at Wimbledon. How did she become a global force?

Video: Former NFL running back reveals ALS diagnosis

Former NFL running back Chris Johnson revealed Monday in a heartbreaking TV interview that he has the fatal nervous system disease ALS.

FDA to reconsider the safety and effectiveness of peptides

Peptide injections have become the latest wellness obsession among athletes, influencers and celebrities. An upcoming FDA panel will put them even more in the spotlight.

This ‘living fossil’ is threatened with extinction

Guitarfish are among the ocean’s most threatened fish, as demand for their fins fuels a multimillion-dollar trade. One scientist is trying to save them by working with those who catch them.

And finally…

▶️ ‘Neil the seal’ takes over Tasmanian towns

He’s a logistical nightmare for local authorities — and the internet can’t get enough of him.

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