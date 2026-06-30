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MAP: Track the air quality across the US

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Published 7:10 AM

By Byron Manley, Curt Merrill, Renée Rigdon, Matt Stiles, CNN

(CNN) — Extreme heat and drought across the United States means an increased risk of wildfires, which in turn can have an effect on the air quality for millions of people across the country.

This map, which updates every 30 minutes, shows the air quality in your area.

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