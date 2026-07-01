5 things to know for July 1: World Cup, cruel summer, Democratic socialists, crowd concerns, stock market gains

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

President Donald Trump’s sweeping changes to student loans take effect today, bringing higher monthly payments for some borrowers and tighter borrowing limits for others. Experts say the overhaul will ripple across generations, affecting everyone from new professionals to parents helping pay for their child’s education.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ World Cup

The World Cup knockout stage is here, and there’s no room for mistakes. Team USA will play its first win-or-go-home match tonight, facing Bosnia and Herzegovina at 8 p.m. ET in Santa Clara, California. Meanwhile, as the tournament picture sharpens with just over two weeks until the final, one country has emerged as the heavy favorite to win it all. Read more.

CATCH UP: Key takeaways from Tuesday’s World Cup action

2️⃣ Cruel summer

The hottest days of summer are still ahead, but the season is already offering a harsh preview of what’s to come. Two deadly heat waves have hit Europe in recent weeks, and now dangerous temperatures are spreading across the US, fueled by weather patterns driven by climate change. Researchers say heat waves like these are becoming more frequent, intense and longer-lasting as the planet warms. Read more.

PLUS: Global oceans break June temperature record

3️⃣ Democratic socialists

Democratic socialist Melat Kiros will defeat longtime Colorado Rep. Diana DeGette in a Democratic primary, marking another setback for the party’s establishment. Kiros — just 29 years old — is the third progressive challenger to unseat an incumbent House Democrat in just over a week. Her victory underscores the growing influence of the party’s left wing ahead of the midterm elections and the 2028 presidential race. Read more.

ALSO: Vance says he believes AOC will be the leading Democratic candidate for president in 2028

4️⃣ Crowd concerns

President Trump is promising a massive July Fourth rally on the National Mall, calling it the culmination of the “most unforgettable birthday party any country has ever seen.” But inside the White House, officials are worried about attendance after his speech last week drew a smaller crowd than expected — a fact that has infuriated the president behind the scenes. Read more.

5️⃣ Stock market gains

It’s been a turbulent few months for financial markets, from Middle East tensions to inflation worries and renewed questions about AI. Yet despite the uncertainty, US stocks have climbed back to record highs, with Wall Street capping its strongest quarter in years. The S&P 500 is up almost 10% this year, while the Nasdaq has gained nearly 13%. Read more.

Breakfast browse

The price tag of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s rumored wedding

Madison Square Garden doesn’t exactly offer a bargain wedding package. Fortunately, a multimillion-dollar bash is well within budget for these two

Seattle is testing social housing in America

Seattle officials think they may have an answer for households that earn too much to qualify for affordable housing but too little to comfortably afford market-rate apartments.

What older adults need to know before using a GLP-1 to lose weight

Starting today, millions of Medicare-qualifying adults will have access to popular medications for weight loss at deep discounts through a temporary federal program called the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge. Learn more.

Video: A remarkable rescue

A young boy has been rescued after spending six days trapped beneath rubble following the earthquakes in Venezuela.

Supreme Court lets states ban transgender athletes from girls sports

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld state bans on transgender students playing on girls sports teams, delivering another blockbuster setback to trans youth and their families. CNN’s Paula Reid explains.

And finally…

▶️ Hailstorm turns Idaho streets into canals for kayaking

Dramatic video shows hail piling so quickly during an Idaho thunderstorm that floodwaters carried a blanket of ice through neighborhood streets. Naturally, some residents grabbed their kayaks.

The-CNN-Wire

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