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Two people scale to top of Empire State Building carrying banner

<i>WABC via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Two people scale to the top of the Empire State Building carrying a pro-peace banner on July 1.
<i>WABC via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Two people scale to the top of the Empire State Building carrying a pro-peace banner on July 1.
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Published 10:43 AM

By CNN Staff

(CNN) — Two people dressed in black climbed atop the Empire State Building on Wednesday afternoon and held a pro-peace banner, according to CNN affiliate WABC.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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