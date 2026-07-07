High-rise evacuated, soaring electricity bills, most livable city: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! This European capital was just named the world’s most livable city for the second year in a row thanks to its outstanding education, healthcare, infrastructure and culture.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ NYC high-rise

A 33-story building under construction in Midtown Manhattan was evacuated after structural columns buckled. Authorities described the situation as “extremely serious.” Follow live updates. 🌆 See the damaged beams

2️⃣ Graham Platner

Calls for him to drop out of Maine’s US Senate race have grown since a rape allegation surfaced. But much of the pressure has come from Democrats, not Republicans. CNN’s Aaron Blake explains why.

3️⃣ Electricity bills

With some Americans struggling to pay for necessities, President Donald Trump promised to cut bills in half. As the midterm elections approach, a new analysis finds his energy policy is doing the opposite.

4️⃣ 36 disastrous hours

From the red card controversy that sparked outrage to a sloppy showing against Belgium, the US exited the World Cup on a sour note. Let’s break down what went wrong. 🇦🇷 Argentina pulls off miraculous comeback

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5️⃣ Making memories

Madison Square Garden isn’t where most people picture saying “I do,” but Taylor Swift’s wedding could change how couples think about their big day.

Watch this

Narrow escape: A cattle herder in India survived a terrifying encounter after a lioness pinned him to the ground for nearly 30 minutes. The incident highlights the risks faced by people living in the only region where Asiatic lions still roam in the wild.

Top headlines

Check this out

🍴 Cutting edge: A collector who owns more than 10,000 pieces of cutlery asked artists to imagine what flatware could look like in the future. Some of their ideas are really out there.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🏫 Which state revoked the license of a boarding school where socialite Paris Hilton said she was abused as a teenager?

﻿A. Nevada

B. Utah

C. Colorado

D. California

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Diarrhea-causing parasite that can contaminate raw produce causing misery across several states

🧠 Quiz answer: B. Hilton spent almost a year at Provo Canyon School in Springville, Utah, in the late 1990s and alleges staff members beat her, watched her shower and fed her unknown pills.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Gina Park.