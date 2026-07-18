The Tate brothers arrested by US Marshals on UK extradition request over rape charges

By Holmes Lybrand, Dalia Faheid, Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — US Marshals arrested social media influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate in Miami Saturday on an extradition request from the United Kingdom following an investigation into sexual offenses reported by seven victims, according to the UK Crown Prosecution Service.

Andrew Tate, an influencer with billions of views online, faces 42 charges, including rape, human trafficking, indecent images of a child and assault, according to the UK Crown Prosecution Service and Bedfordshire Police. Tristan Tate faces 17 charges, including sexual assault, rape and trafficking, officials said.

“Officers from our major crime unit have been working closely alongside the Crown Prosecution Service and both national and international law enforcement agencies as part of this complex investigation,” Bedfordshire Assistant Chief Constable Karena Thomas said.

“There is no place for male violence against women and girls, and we will continue to work tirelessly to support victims and investigate all reports made to us.”

The brothers will appear in federal court in Miami next week, a law enforcement source said.

The Department of Justice confirmed US Marshals arrested Andrew and Tristan Tate “pursuant to extradition proceedings,” adding the arrests “were made in accordance with the treaties and law enforcement agreements governing Justice Department extraditions.”

An attorney for the brothers said they are innocent and criticized the UK’s move to seek extradition.

“There is a long-standing agreement between the UK and Romanian governments that the UK would not seek extradition while the Romanian proceedings are pending,” Joseph McBride said. “Those proceedings are ongoing right now. That agreement exists because no nation gets to trample the judicial sovereignty of another for political convenience.”

Andrew Tate, a self-proclaimed misogynist, is known for his rants about male dominance, female submission and wealth. At one point, he was suspended from all major social media platforms.

The brothers, who have dual American and British citizenship, face dozens of new charges added onto previous charges brought by the Crown Prosecution Service after evidence was submitted by Bedfordshire Police into allegations dating back to 2012, authorities said.

Officials had investigated reports in the East England areas of Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire, police said.

Romanian prosecutors previously accused the brothers of trafficking women across Romania, the United Kingdom and the US and sexually exploiting them.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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