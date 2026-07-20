Man accused of throwing incendiary device at NYC federal building carried anti-ICE material, sources say

By Brynn Gingras, John Miller, Josh Campbell, Chris Boyette, CNN

New York (CNN) — A person is in custody on suspicion of throwing an incendiary device Monday morning at a federal building in New York City – an incident that caused minor injuries to several people – officials said.

The incident happened at 26 Federal Plaza in Manhattan – a building that houses offices for government agencies including the FBI and Immigration and Customs Enforcement – the FBI said.

The device is believed to consist of fireworks and a flammable liquid, according to separate law enforcement sources, citing a preliminary assessment by investigators. It is not clear whether the device hit the building, a law enforcement source with knowledge of the incident said, but video shows law enforcement officers emerging out of a heavy plume of smoke outside the building.

Details about alleged motive weren’t immediately released. The man in custody was carrying a pellet gun and anti-ICE material, according to two law enforcement sources, with one source identifying the material as an anti-ICE poster. He was pulling a cart containing two rifles, additional fireworks and other miscellaneous items that were discovered inside the cart, a law enforcement source said.

At least three people suffered minor injuries, according to the New York Fire Department. Two refused medical attention and another was transported to New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

The man accused of throwing the device also suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

“What occurred outside 26 Federal Plaza this morning was deeply disturbing,” New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said. “I’m relieved no one was seriously injured and that a suspect is in custody. My team is in touch with the NYPD and we will support the federal investigation,” New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said.

Police are looking into the man’s background to check for any criminal history in New York City or any encounters with police involving mental illness, according to a law enforcement source.

“Our administration will continue to ensure that every New Yorker is safe in their city – and hold accountable any who threaten that,” the mayor said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Mark Morales contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

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