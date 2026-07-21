Tariff threats, Pan Am wreckage, most powerful passports: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! My, how the mighty have fallen. The US used to have the world’s most powerful passport but has been on a slow and steady decline, and now an Asian country holds the top spot. Check out the rankings.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Tariff threats

President Donald Trump’s planned 50% tariff on Canadian imports would be one of the steepest since the Supreme Court struck down his most sweeping duties. The message to other US trading partners? You could be next.

2️⃣ Right to record

A couple say they’re defending First Amendment rights by recording in public spaces. Critics say they’re harassing people and invading privacy. Either way, they’re cashing in on the clicks.

3️⃣ Pan Am wreckage

The remnants of a plane were found on the ocean floor 74 years after it crashed into the water off Puerto Rico. The tragedy killed 52 people and led to sweeping reforms, including preflight passenger safety briefings.

4️⃣ Breathing easier

Millions of Americans and Canadians are inhaling bad air due to smoke from wildfires, and it’s a dangerous mix of gases and tiny particles. Here’s what experts recommend to minimize the risk.

5️⃣ A trip to remember

Sisters Jan and Jill Shropshire checked into a quaint bed-and-breakfast in the English countryside. The drama started when the key broke off in the lock.

Watch this

👶 ‘Quite shocked’: An Australian woman gave birth to extremely rare identical quadruplets, meaning they all shared a placenta and split from one fertilized egg. Meet Emily, Harriet, Catherine and Alexa.

Top headlines

Check this out

🐴 Flipping the script: Moviegoers are raving about the visual artistry of Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey.” Take a look at what makes the Trojan Horse sequence so incredible.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🌀 The second named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season just formed off the Gulf Coast. What is it called?

﻿A. Boris

B. Beulah

C. Brian

D. Bertha

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Police officer pulls driver from burning car

🧠 Quiz answer: D. Tropical Storm Bertha is expected to bring rain, gusty winds and flooding from Florida to Louisiana. 🌧️ Download the CNN Weather app

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

The-CNN-Wire

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Gina Park.