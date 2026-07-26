Two people killed, several injured in shooting at Seattle food festival, authorities say

By Julianna Bragg, CNN

(CNN) — Two people were killed and multiple people, including a child, were injured in a shooting Sunday evening at a Seattle food festival, a block from the city’s iconic Space Needle, fire officials said.

The Seattle Fire Department said it responded to reports of a shooting at the Seattle Center just after 6 p.m.

Two people were declared dead at the scene and four others, the youngest of which was 2-years-old, were transported to a hospital, the department said in a statement. One woman declined going to the hospital, fire officials said.

Authorities have not announced details on a suspect or whether anyone has been taken into custody.

The shooting is one of at least 271 mass shootings in the US this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more victims are shot.

Harborview Medical Center said all patients suffered gunshot wounds and one woman is in critical condition. The range of injuries for the four patients involve the arm, leg, abdomen and lower leg, the hospital said.

The area was hosting its annual Bite of Seattle Festival, featuring hundreds of local vendors and live music performances.

Videos shared on social media showed crowds of people walking through aisles of vendors outside before gunshots prompted people to flee.

Two witnesses attending the festival told CNN affiliate KOMO they heard “seven to eight shots,” adding people were running “everywhere.”

One man said he was near a stage where a band was playing when he heard “at least two dozen shots,” he told KOMO.

It’s unknown what prompted the shooting.

Police, emergency responders and officers from several agencies, including the FBI, were at the scene afterwards, video showed.

CNN has reached out to Seattle police and city officials, as well as the Seattle Center, the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Following reports of the shooting, the Seattle Center Monorail announced it would be closed the remainder of the day and would resume operations Monday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Hanna Park and Amanda Watts contributed to this report.