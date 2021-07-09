Millions under tropical storm warnings and flash flood watches as Elsa moves up the East Coast

cnn-other

By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

After walloping the Southeast, Tropical Storm Elsa is heading north and predicted to impact all major cities along the East Coast.

The center of the storm will be over Dover, Delaware, early Friday and will have made its way to Boston by the afternoon, CNN meteorologist Robert Shackelford said.

The region is preparing for high winds and possible flooding from the storm that has already caused tornadoes, multiple injuries and at least one death in Florida and Georgia this week.

In New York, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority was pre-positioning crews and equipment Thursday in Long Island, where the storm is forecast to be most pronounced, the MTA said.

The MTA, which manages the subway system and other rail lines, bridges and tunnels, will also ban empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks on its seven bridges and in its two tunnels until at least noon Friday due to heavy wind gusts and rain.

The storm is currently moving at 25 mph and has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Much of the Northeast will likely see 2 to 4 inches of rainfall by the weekend.

And even when Elsa’s center passes by an area, residents there can still expect to see heavy bands of rainfall on the outskirts, Shackelford said.

More than 19 million are under a tropical storm warning and more than 40 million are under a flash flood watch as of early Friday morning.

Tornadoes reported across the South

Tornadoes were reported across northern Florida and southeastern Georgia on Wednesday, including an EF-2 tornado that caused multiple injuries and damage at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Kings Bay, Georgia.

“Thankfully, there was no loss of life here last night. This tornado that came through could have been a lot worse,” base commanding officer Capt. Chester Parks told CNN affiliate WJXT.

Parks said a tornado impacted the south side of the base and moved north through the base RV park. Twelve recreational vehicles were damaged and nine people were transported off the base for treatment, he said.

Elsa’s first US target was Florida — and it caused damage and one death near the Georgia-Florida border.

The system made landfall Wednesday along the Gulf Coast in Taylor County, Florida, the NHC said. Roads flooded in Steinhatchee, CNN affiliate WCTV reported.

In Jacksonville, winds from Elsa caused a tree to fall on two cars during an afternoon commute, killing one person, according to Capt. Eric Prosswimmer with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. A possible tornado touched down in the city Wednesday evening, according to Mayor Lenny Curry.

In Cedar Key, part of a roof’s surface had been lifted from a motel, photos taken by motel guest Jonathan Riches showed.

“Winds starting howling in the middle of the night, and rain starting pounding the windows,” Riches told CNN, adding about the conditions: “Never seen anything like this before in my life.”

Overall, Gov. Ron DeSantis said, Elsa left “minimal impact” across the state.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the flash flood alert for portions of the Northeast. It is a flash flood watch.

