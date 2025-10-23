Is your electric bill going up? CNN wants to hear from you

By Ella Nilsen, CNN

(CNN) — Is it costing you more to keep the lights on? You’re probably not alone. Electricity bills are rising around the country, and are projected to keep going up.

How has the increased monthly cost impacted your day-to-day life? If you’d be willing to share your experience with a CNN reporter for an upcoming story, we’d like to hear from you.

We will not include anything in an upcoming article without first reaching out to you and interviewing you.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.