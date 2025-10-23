Skip to Content
CNN-Other

Is your electric bill going up? CNN wants to hear from you

By
Published 2:29 PM

By Ella Nilsen, CNN

(CNN) — Is it costing you more to keep the lights on? You’re probably not alone. Electricity bills are rising around the country, and are projected to keep going up.

How has the increased monthly cost impacted your day-to-day life? If you’d be willing to share your experience with a CNN reporter for an upcoming story, we’d like to hear from you.

We will not include anything in an upcoming article without first reaching out to you and interviewing you.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN-Other

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.