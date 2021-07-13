2 former St. Louis cops to be sentenced in connection to Luther Hall beating

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Two former St. Louis police officers will be sentenced in connection to the 2017 beating of an undercover cop this week.

Former St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer Randy Hays is expected to face a judge Tuesday afternoon for his involvement in the assault of Luther Hall. Hall was working undercover in downtown St. Louis during the 2017 Jason Stockley protests. Stockley, a former St. Louis officer, was accused of unjustly killing Anthony Lamar Smith, and his acquittal sparked several days of protests throughout the city. Hall was recording video on his phone when protesters, reportedly armed with hammers, bats and barbed wire, were maced and shot with pepper balls by police. The recording abruptly ended, and Hall said he was beaten by officers at the scene.

Hays could face up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to deprivation of civil rights in 2018.

On Thursday, ex-police officer Bailey Colletta will face sentencing for giving a false testimony to cover up the attack during protests in 2017. Colletta admitted she lied to the FBI and a federal grand jury investigating the attack on Hall.

