River Fire: Wildfire grows to 9,500 acres, 15% containment; latest evacuation orders

FRESNO, California (KFSN) — The firefight rages on in Madera and Mariposa counties as the River Fire continued to grow overnight, spreading to 9,500 acres.

Containment over the wildfire also grew to 15%, CAL FIRE said Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out Sunday afternoon along Oak Grove Road and Oak Grove School Road in Mariposa County. It’s about eight miles south of Bootjack and 14 miles north of Raymond.

Eight structures have been destroyed, and the flames are still threatening about 600 structures. Officials did not release details about where the destroyed structures were located.

Monday evening, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office said that all evacuation orders in Mariposa County had been reduced to a fire advisory.

Deputies are asking residents to keep an eye on the fire activity and be prepared to leave if conditions change. You are still asked to avoid the area.

Evacuation Orders Road 800 Road 810 Road 812 Road 600 Apache Road to 612 both sides Road 600 between Apache Ranch and Blazing Saddle Trail and JWP Ranch Road

Evacuation Warnings

An evacuation warning has been issued for the following area: * 1 mile east of Rd 600, 1 mile north of Rd 600

A temporary evacuation point has been established at New Life Christian Fellowship at 5089 Cole Road, Mariposa, CA 95338.

Nearly 1,300 fire personnel are battling the fast-moving flames. Firefighters are attacking the flames from the ground and air.

Seven helicopters helped with water drops on Monday while crews on the ground worked to build control lines.

CAL FIRE officials said the high heat and low humidity have made things difficult.

The quick-moving fire is all too familiar for local residents after last year’s Creek Fire.

“Yesterday we were in Mariposa just eating, and we saw a firetruck go by. It’s like repeated PTSD. The second one went by… we need to go so, we finished up our meal and went,” said Bob Milner.

Pacifica Gas and Electric has shut off power to about 170 customers for firefighter safety in the area.

CAL FIRE investigators are looking into how the fire started.

