Plane crashes into home near the Monterey Airport

By Josh Copitch

MONTEREY, California (KSBW) — A small, twin-engine Golden Eagle Cessna plane crashed into a home near the Monterey Airport, Tuesday morning.

The plane crashed into a home in the private housing community of Monterra just south of the airport at 10:41 a.m.

A spokesperson with the Monterey County Regional Fire District said that they could not report on how many people were in the plane when it crashed. Some models of the Golden Eagle Cessna can hold up to ten people.

According to audio from Air Traffic Control, the Cessna 421 had the flight number N678SW. A records search shows that the plane was owned by M.E. Mullaly Inc., a company owned by Mary Ellen Carlin of Pacific Grove.

The website flightaware.com shows that the plane had a flight plan of Monterey to Salinas.

No one was inside of the home at the time of the crash. According to the homeowner, who spoke to KSBW 8, the home is his second home that his daughter was staying at. The crash caught a home on fire and started a small vegetation fire. The vegetation fire was put out after burning 1/8-acre.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

