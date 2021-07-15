River Fire: Containment over 9,500-acre wildfire increases to 36%

CNN - Regional

By Jessica Harrington

FRESNO, California (KFSN) — Firefighters continued to gain containment overnight on the River Fire burning in Madera and Mariposa counties.

The 9,500-acre wildfire is now 36% contained, CAL FIRE said Thursday.

Officials said weather conditions were favorable for firefighters. Crews are continuing to mop up hot spots and strengthen their control lines.

On Wednesday afternoon, CAL FIRE reduced multiple evacuation orders in Madera County to evacuation warnings. Some evacuation warnings were also lifted as containment on the flames grew.

The fire broke out Sunday afternoon along Oak Grove Road and Oak Grove School Road in Mariposa County. It’s about eight miles south of Bootjack and 14 miles north of Raymond.

Firefighters have updated the number of structures destroyed to five since the fire sparked Sunday afternoon.

That’s down from the eight structures reported earlier this week. Another 600 buildings remain threatened by the flames.

Earlier this week, authorities in Madera County declared a local state of emergency as the firefight against the River Fire continues.

The emergency order would help the county access more resources from the state and federal governments. Local government resources have become strained as local firefighters continue to battle the flames.

“We continue to closely monitor this evolving situation. The extreme heat and winds have proven to be challenging for not only fire personnel, but those working to support those efforts. This proclamation will provide much-needed resources to support our community in Madera County,” Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue said in a statement.

Monday evening, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office said that all evacuation orders in Mariposa County had been reduced to a fire advisory.

Deputies are asking residents to keep an eye on the fire activity and be prepared to leave if conditions change. You are still asked to avoid the area.

