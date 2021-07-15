Suspects targeting high-end hair products at salons across Fresno

CNN - Regional

By Jessica Harrington

FRESNO, California (KFSN) — A series of salon break-ins throughout Fresno is becoming a costly crime.

Many of the businesses barely survived pandemic closures only to be repeatedly hit by a beauty shop burglar.

Juan Salcedo owns Luxe Salon and Spa near Champlain Drive and Perrin Avenue.

His salon has been hit twice this year by a burglar, once in March when a suspect smashed a window and stole high-end makeup and hot tools.

Then again on June 17.

Surveillance video shows the window smash and the suspect come in, bin in hand.

“He made sure he went for the big stuff,” Salcedo said.

The second time, the suspect got away with high-end hair products and hot tools.

Salcedo says between both burglaries the business is out nearly $17,000 in goods and damages.

Because of the pandemic, he said the last year has been hard enough. This just adds to it.

“We’re coming back extra strong, hopeful and then things like this start to happen, it’s just very, it’s a big heartache,” Salcedo said.

Luxe wasn’t the only business targeted.

On April 14, Meraki Salon and Spa near Champlain and Shepherd Ave. was hit.

Fresno police said a suspect smashed the rear door and stole $3,000 dollars worth of hair products.

A month later, they were hit again. A suspect smashed the rear glass door and took a laptop that was in an office.

The owner says between both incidents, she’s out nearly $10,000 in goods and damages.

Since putting cameras up, the owner said the same man has come by multiple times and made obscene gestures at it.

On June 4, Ellements Salon near Palm and Nees Ave. had their window smashed.

Surveillance video shows a man go inside and right for the hair product on display.

The business lost $250 worth of product.

On June 19th, the Great American Barbershop near Sommerville Drive and Perrin Avenue fell victim to the smash and grab.

Officials said the suspect smashed the front window and stole an unknown amount of hair product.

“We’re seeing this as a city-wide trend and it’s all about opportunity,” said Fresno Police Sgt. Sammy Ashworth. “So, if a location is there and they see product and they can get in and get out, that’s what we’re seeing.”

The Fresno Police Department said this is a trend they’ve seen a lot over the years because the products are easy to gather and easy to sell.

At this time, they don’t have evidence showing if it’s one person or group burglarizing salons around town.

“We’re asking the public to verify your seller to make sure that these aren’t products that are stolen from a legit business,” said Sgt. Ashworth.

Salcedo at Luxe Salon and Spa said they’ve added more cameras and sensors since the last time they were hit and they won’t let being a target stop them from the work they do.

“A break-in is not going to break me or my spirits or anybody that works here at Luxe. Everyone here is hopeful, willing to move on and that’s what we’re going to do, we’re going to continue working forward,” said Salcedo.

Fresno police are asking business owners to make sure their business has some sort of alarm system and to add cameras, if possible.

They also ask salons to try to place hair products that are easy to grab toward the back of the salon so it’s not as easy for criminals to get in and get out.

