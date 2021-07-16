Saginaw man charged in 3-year-old’s death to undergo psychiatric evaluation

CNN - Regional

By STEPHEN BOROWY

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — A Saginaw man accused of sitting on a girl and causing her death will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Saginaw County District Court Judge M. Randall Jurrens ordered John Edward Graves, 55, to receive the mental examination to assess his competency to stand trial.

In September, Graves was a guest at an apartment on the night of the incident, according to Michigan State Police. A 3-year-old girl, Paris Sharpe, was sleeping on a couch when Graves sat on her, causing her death, MSP said.

Investigators said Graves consumed alcohol earlier that day. Sharpe’s autopsy results showed she died from asphyxia by suffocation.

Graves was arraigned on an involuntary manslaughter charge on June 2.

